Arizona backup QB Jordan McCloud 'not on the team anymore'

Another Wildcat has left the Arizona football program.

Following Arizona's 49-22 loss to the No. 12 Oregon Ducks on Saturday at Arizona Stadium, UA head coach Jedd Fisch announced that backup quarterback Jordan McCloud is no longer a part of the team.

"Jordan McCloud is not on the team anymore," Fisch said.

Fisch didn't disclose whether or not McCloud voluntarily left or if he was dismissed from the team. He's the second Wildcat to leave the program in as many weeks, joining tight end Alex Lines, who left the team just before Arizona's win over Colorado.

McCloud, a redshirt junior from Tampa, Florida, hasn't appeared in a game this season for the Wildcats. The only other Arizona quarterback besides Jayden de Laura — who finished with 241 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception on Saturday — to take snaps in a game this season is true freshman Noah Fifita.

The 6-foot-1-inch McCloud transferred to Arizona from South Florida last season. At USF, McCloud played in 20 games in 2019 and '20, passing for 2,770 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions — and rushing for 357 yards and five touchdowns. After transferring to the UA, McCloud was initially the backup quarterback before replacing Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer during the Oregon and UCLA games in 2021, but suffered a season-ending leg injury against the Bruins.

McCloud returned for spring ball and competed for backup reps with Fifita. McCloud finishes his UA career with 481 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. If McCloud enters the transfer portal, he'll be immediately eligible to play in 2023.