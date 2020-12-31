Arizona Bowl: Ball State blasts San Jose State, securing Cardinals’ first-ever bowl win

It was the most impressive performance by a Ball State product on CBS since David Letterman’s last show aired in May 2015.

The champions of the Mid-American Conference put on a show in the Offerpad Arizona Bowl. It wasn’t good for ratings – the game essentially was decided in the first quarter – but it was a monumental accomplishment for the Cardinals.

Ball State defeated No. 22 San Jose State 34-13 Thursday afternoon at Arizona Stadium to secure the first bowl victory in program history. It was the culmination of a long, taxing rebuilding project led by fifth-year coach Mike Neu, a former BSU quarterback who returned to his alma mater hoping to achieve something exactly like this.

“That was always my vision,” said Neu, donning a gray Arizona Bowl Champions baseball cap. “The reason I came back to Ball State was I had a burning desire in my gut to bring this program back to the top.

“I knew it was not going to be easy. I know a couple years ago there was certainly doubt, and understandably so.”