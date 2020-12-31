Arizona Bowl: Ball State blasts San Jose State, securing Cardinals’ first-ever bowl win

It was the most impressive performance by a Ball State product on CBS since David Letterman’s last show aired in May 2015.
The champions of the Mid-American Conference put on a show in the Offerpad Arizona Bowl. It wasn’t good for ratings – the game essentially was decided in the first quarter – but it was a monumental accomplishment for the Cardinals.
Ball State defeated No. 22 San Jose State 34-13 Thursday afternoon at Arizona Stadium to secure the first bowl victory in program history. It was the culmination of a long, taxing rebuilding project led by fifth-year coach Mike Neu, a former BSU quarterback who returned to his alma mater hoping to achieve something exactly like this.
“That was always my vision,” said Neu, donning a gray Arizona Bowl Champions baseball cap. “The reason I came back to Ball State was I had a burning desire in my gut to bring this program back to the top.
“I knew it was not going to be easy. I know a couple years ago there was certainly doubt, and understandably so.”
The Cardinals had finished under .500 in each of Neu’s first four seasons. But there were subtle signs of progress in 2019. Ball State defeated Miami of Ohio to end the season. Heading into that game, the Cardinals had lost three contests by a combined eight points.
After a 38-31 opening loss to the RedHawks this season, Ball State reeled off six straight victories. The last was an upset of another unbeaten team, No. 23 Buffalo, in the MAC Championship Game. It was BSU’s first conference title since 1996 and its first win over a ranked opponent since 2012. Now the Cardinals have two in a row.
“It ranks right up there with the MAC championship,” Neu said. “Once that game was over, the very next day, our focus completely shifted. The preparation was exactly the same. This was a Super Bowl-type game for us. We wanted