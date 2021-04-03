Arizona coach Jedd Fisch concedes he’s ‘frustrated’ with Wildcats’ error-prone offense

After a recent Arizona spring practice, Jedd Fisch said he sometimes needs to remind himself that he’s a head coach now and not just an offensive coordinator.

“You get real frustrated on one side of the ball,” Fisch said, “and you realize, ‘Well, that means the other side's doing well.’ ”

But Fisch is still getting used to his new role. He’s in charge of the Wildcats’ offense. And when the unit struggles like it did Saturday, he can’t help but feel disappointed.

“We didn’t play nearly good enough football on offense,” Fisch said after spring practice No. 6 at Arizona Stadium. “I guess I'll watch the tape and see if I'm wrong, but I doubt it on that one.”

Arizona’s offense was plagued by miscues and breakdowns. Two shotgun snaps to Gunner Cruz ended up on the turf. Will Plummer threw an interception. Drake Anderson lost a fumble. Several receivers dropped passes. The offensive line continued to struggle against Don Brown’s pressure packages.

“Way too many turnovers,” Fisch said. “I can't even watch it. We’ve got no chance to win games if we turn it over. We always say the ball is our program, and I think we gave it away five or six times today.”