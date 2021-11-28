Arizona coach Jedd Fisch seeks DC with ability to develop and recruit players, West Coast ties

Fisch said he was unaware of the incident until he was shown pictures of it just before his news conference Sunday. He lamented the “extracurricular nonsense” that broke out in rivalry games across the country. The Wildcats’ penalties included an unsportsmanlike-conduct foul at the end of the first half and a “flagrant” unsportsmanlike infraction in the third quarter that resulted in receiver Dorian Singer being ejected.

“There has to be some determination, decision, plan that hey, this is just not OK,” Fisch said. “We have to have serious ramifications for teams that are going to get involved in pregame scuffles, stupidity between you and another team. It’s not what you do.

“These guys ... all say they want to be NFL players. And then they turn around and get in ridiculous fights before a game.

“I don’t know the exact answer to that. But I do know that it will certainly be addressed, not just with our team.

“You see more highlights of fights in rivalry games than you do highlights of good football.”

