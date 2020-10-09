Arizona Wildcats open fall camp without coach Kevin Sumlin on field

“A lot of people talk about arm strength. To me … it starts at the toes and ends at the finger tips.”

Calendar favors freshmen

The majority of Arizona’s newcomers arrived on campus the weekend of Aug. 1-2 – almost two months later than they typically would. Sumlin doesn’t believe that will affect their ability to contribute to the team this season.

“I think it’ll be normal,” Sumlin said. “A lot of our guys, the California guys, don’t graduate until June. So they don't get here in a normal year until late June or July. So that would give you a month, really, before training camp would start in a regular year. So the timing is really about the same right now.”

The freshmen and transfers who got here in early August actually have had more time to train and prep on campus than usual.

Last year, if players arrived June 9 to begin academic Summer Session I on June 10, they would have been on campus for 47 days before the start of training camp (July 26). This year, with an Aug. 2 arrival date, they will have been on campus for 68 days.

“It's weird because it's late,” Sumlin said, “but these guys have been here. … Our guys that are new have been around us and understand things a little bit more.”