Midway through the second quarter, Wallace made a tremendous interception, catching the ball over his shoulder as he went into the end zone, but instead of ruling it a touchback, the officials put the ball down at the UA two.

The Wildcats punched it out to their own 30, and Shuford was forced to punt, Holden making a fair catch on his own 37.

It took the Devils 10 plays to go the 63 yards, the key effort a third-and-3 pass from White to Holden for 16 yards to the UA 31. Four plays later, Green crashed over from the one with 43 seconds left in the half and after the kick by Cruz, the score was 21-7.

Hamilton again got off a good return, 32 yards to the UA 31 and on the first play from scrimmage, Demory found Bell on a 51-yard play to the ASU 16. Then Demory hit Neal in the end zone. Gorham kicked the point to make it 21-14 with 23 seconds left in the half.

ASU had 130 yards rushing to 54 net yards for Arizona in the first half. White completed five of seven passes for 159 yards, and Demory completed six of eight for 101 yards. Arizona’s McCall had 56 yards rushing against 71 for Green and 51 for McClanahan. Holden had caught three passes for 127 yards.

Arizona State marched the third-quarter kickoff from their own 24 all the way to the Wildcat 13, but Green fumbled and Glenn Graham recovered for the Wildcats.

Arizona was unable to move against the Devil defense, however, and Shuford punted out to the ASU 43.

This time the Wildcats couldn't hold, with ASU going 57 yards in seven plays. Green had a 23-yard run, and McClanahan went twice for 12, and McClanahan went in from the one with 4:25 left in the quarter.