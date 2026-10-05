Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 46
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Date: Nov. 5, 1972
Where: Tucson
Winner: ASU, 38-21
What was reported at the time:
By TOM FOUST
Star Sports Editor
Arizona’s Wildcats tried, but they just couldn't make it, and you could almost hear officials of the Fiesta Bowl breathe a huge sigh of relief as Arizona State defeated the Wildcats, 38-21, Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
A crowd of 38,500 watched the Devils wrap up their fourth Western Athletic Conference football championship in a row and earn the right to meet Missouri in the Fiesta Bowl Dec. 23 in Sun Devil Stadium at Tempe.
ASU, which ended their regular season with a 9-2 overall record and a 5-1 WAC mark, had to do it the hard way, losing an early-season game to Wyoming, because they played one less conference game than the rest of the contenders, which put the odds against them at the start.
It was Arizona’s eighth straight loss to ASU and it left the Wildcats 4-7 on the season, 4-2 in conference play. Although there was no official statement from the university Saturday night and nothing from Bob Weber regarding his job status, the loss almost surely was the Arizona coach’s swan song. A statement is expected today.
The Sun Devils did everything expected of them. When Woody Green or Brent McClanahan couldn't make it on the ground, quarterback Danny White did it himself either with the keeper play or with his passing arm.
The son of former ASU All-American Whizzer White completed eight of 12 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He had only 21 net yards rushing, but on several occasions he came up with key runs to keep the Devils going.
Green carried the ball 36 times for 172 yards and McClanahan 28 times for 153.
The Wildcats were hurt somewhat by the absence of senior fullback Marty Shuford, who sprained his knee against Wyoming last week. Shuford was expected to play against ASU, but he did nothing but punt. His replacement, Jim Upchurch, carried seven times for seven net yards.
And the Devil defense held Bobby McCall, the Wildcats’ big offensive threat, to just 50 net yards. It was the second time since McCall made the starting lineup in the fourth game of the season that he was held to under 100 yards. He gained only 69 against Texas-El Paso, but played hardly at all in the second half of that game.
It was senior quarterback Bill Demory who kept Arizona in the game. His passing has never been better. He completed 17 of 31 for 238 yards and three touchdowns.
Jim Upchurch returned the opening kickoff for Arizona 45 yards to the ASU 49, but the Wildcats were unable to move, and Woody Green called for a fair catch of Marty Shuford's punt on the ASU nine.
With quarterback Danny White picking up key first downs on two third-down keepers, the Sun Devils maneuvered to their own 44, and then White uncorked a pass to Steve Holden, who snatched the ball out of Jackie Wallace’s fingertips to complete a 56-yard scoring play with 10:03 left in the first quarter. Juan Crug kicked the extra point to make the score 7-0.
White went to the air to get the Devils another TD the next time they got the ball. Starting from their own 25 after a Shuford punt, White passed 55 yards to Holden on the second play to the UA 24. And then the junior from Mesa hit split end Ed Beverly for 17 yards to the Wildcat four. McClanahan tried the line once for no gain, but on his second attempt he punched it over and again Cruz converted to make the score 14-0 with 6:22 left in the first quarter.
Willie Hamilton returned the kickoff 25 yards to the UA 27 and the Wildcats marched 73 yards in 12 plays to make the score 14-7.
Bobby McCall picked up 23 yards in the drive and the Sun Devils were called on a 16-yard pass interference penalty, but the key play was an 18-yard pass from Bill Demory to Mark Neal, who made a great catch at the ASU nine. Then freshman Theo Bell fought off ASU defensive back Reedy Hall to catch Demory's pass in the end zone. There was 1:06 left in the first quarter when Charlie Gorham converted.
Arizona had 32 yards rushing and 31 passing in the first quarter and the Wildcats held the potent ASU rushers to just 40 yards on the ground, but White hit on four straight passes for 143 yards.
Midway through the second quarter, Wallace made a tremendous interception, catching the ball over his shoulder as he went into the end zone, but instead of ruling it a touchback, the officials put the ball down at the UA two.
The Wildcats punched it out to their own 30, and Shuford was forced to punt, Holden making a fair catch on his own 37.
It took the Devils 10 plays to go the 63 yards, the key effort a third-and-3 pass from White to Holden for 16 yards to the UA 31. Four plays later, Green crashed over from the one with 43 seconds left in the half and after the kick by Cruz, the score was 21-7.
Hamilton again got off a good return, 32 yards to the UA 31 and on the first play from scrimmage, Demory found Bell on a 51-yard play to the ASU 16. Then Demory hit Neal in the end zone. Gorham kicked the point to make it 21-14 with 23 seconds left in the half.
ASU had 130 yards rushing to 54 net yards for Arizona in the first half. White completed five of seven passes for 159 yards, and Demory completed six of eight for 101 yards. Arizona’s McCall had 56 yards rushing against 71 for Green and 51 for McClanahan. Holden had caught three passes for 127 yards.
Arizona State marched the third-quarter kickoff from their own 24 all the way to the Wildcat 13, but Green fumbled and Glenn Graham recovered for the Wildcats.
Arizona was unable to move against the Devil defense, however, and Shuford punted out to the ASU 43.
This time the Wildcats couldn't hold, with ASU going 57 yards in seven plays. Green had a 23-yard run, and McClanahan went twice for 12, and McClanahan went in from the one with 4:25 left in the quarter.
And after the Wildcats were forced to punt again on the next series, the Sun Devils marched from their own 27 into UA territory where Cruz kicked a 38-yard field goal to make the score 31-14 30 seconds into the final period.
The Wildcats came roaring back on Demory's passing. He hit Dean for 41 yards to the ASU 31, found Dean again at the Devil 21 and then completed one to Bell at the seven. However, the Sun Devil defense put on the pressure, and Arizona couldn't get it over, with Neal falling down at the goal line trying to catch a Demory pass on fourth down.
The Devils took over on their own four, but couldn't get anything going, and White punted out of his own end zone. Wallace took the kick on the ASU 40 and sprinted to the Devil 3, where he was run out of bounds by McClanahan. On third down, Demory passed one yard to Bell for the score with 8:15 left in the game. Gorham's kick made the score 31-21.
The Devils came right back with the kickoff, moving 82 yards in 12 plays, the last one an eight-yard pass from White to Beverly in the end zone with 2:59 left in the game. The kick by Cruz made the score 38-21.
Hamilton returned the kickoff to the UA 33. Demory's passing took the Wildcats to the ASU 47, and on fourth down, Dean made tremendous extra effort to snag one of Demory's passes that was deflected by ASU. He took it all the way into the end zone, but the Wildcats were called for illegal procedure on the play with 1:12 left.
Arizona retained the ball, however, with a first-down pass from Demory to Rex Naumetz good for 20 yards. ASU iced the game by intercepting a pass on the Devil 18 with about 40 seconds remaining.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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