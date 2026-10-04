It was also the first time in 15 games that the Wildcats have failed to score. The victory capped a 10-1 season for the Sun Devils and gave them a 7-0 record in the Western Athletic Conference. It was ASU’s 16th straight victory at home and 19th in a row in the conference.

The Wildcat defense held the nationally ninth-ranked Devils to slightly less than their average offensive output this season, but Arizona could generate no offense of its own, a problem that has plagued the Wildcats all season.

The loss closed out a disappointing 5-6 season for Arizona, its third losing season in a row under coach Bob Weber. It was disappointing mainly because the Wildcats looked like world beaters at times, but then turned around and lost games they should have won.

Eloy sophomore Ben Malone rushed for 101 yards and scored once for the Devils, and Woody Green, another sophomore sensation, scored twice, although he was held to 75 yards rushing, which is below his average of 125.9 yards a game.

Arizona State had 406 yards total offense against 168 for the Wildcats, who were quarterbacked most of the game by senior Brian Linstrom. Linstrom, a quarterback last year who started the season at tight end, replaced Bill Demory, who had started every game for Arizona this season.

On the first series, the Sun Devils marched to the UA 47, but they were having trouble running inside against the Wildcat defense and were forced to punt, with Arizona taking over on its own nine.