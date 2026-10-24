Arizona's Darryl Morrison blocked the ensuing punt and Corey Pittman recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. After a two-point conversion, it was 37-14. But there was only 3:24 left in The Streak.

Arizona, which trailed 20-0 at halftime, had the first scoring opportunity of the second half. The Wildcats were at the ASU 38 with 7 minutes left in the third quarter. Chuck Levy threw deep.

Lamar Lovett appeared open, but free safety Adam Brass cut in front of Lovett and leaped to make an interception in the end zone.

The Sun Devils then scored again. A 15-play, 72-yard drive ended deep in UA territory and Mike Richey kicked a 25-yard field goal with 53 seconds left in the third quarter.

"They came out and played hard from the beginning," said UA linebacker Heath Bray. "They were able to sustain drives and they were able to maintain their momentum."

And it was about to get worse for the Wildcats.

They were held on downs on their next possession and punted to their 42. Eight plays later, fullback Kelvin Fisher ran around the left side to score from 4 yards. It was 30-0 with 11:12 left.

George Malauulu relieved Levy and was intercepted on his second play by Michael Williams, who returned it 26 yards to the 5. On fourth-and-goal, Powers hit Bob Brasher on a 2-yard scoring pass, making it 37-0.

Arizona finally scored — on a 1-yard run by Malauulu with 4:46 left — but the extra-point attempt was blocked by Shane Collins.