Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 65
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Date: Nov. 23, 1991
Where: Tempe
Outcome: ASU, 37-14
What was reported at the time:
By Anthony Gimino
The Arizona Daily Star
TEMPE — So this is the way The Streak ends.
Not with a flourish, not with a game-turning play, not with drama. It ended with a whimper.
Arizona, the holder of a memorable and miraculous 8-0-1 run against Arizona State, was never really in the game.
There would be no magic this time. It was a domination, a trampling, a decisive victory. It ended with fireworks high above Sun Devil Stadium.
"There was nothing complicated about it," UA coach Dick Tomey said. "The best team won tonight!"
Yes, The Streak is over.
The Sun Devils systematically dismantled the UA defense and shut down its one-dimensional offense last night to win 37-14 in front of 73,427 at Sun Devil Stadium.
ASU ends the season with a record of 6-5, 4-4 in the Pac-10. Arizona finishes 4-7 and 3-5.
Arizona State took control early, mostly behind the running of Mario Bates, a true freshman from Amphitheater High School. He carried 35 times for 161 yards, the bulk of that in the first half.
The Wildcats failed to muster a passing attack, and ASU consistently stopped the run. Arizona didn't cross midfield in the first half.
"We knew they were a good defensive team," Tomey said. "They brought the game to us right up front. Their defensive line whipped us."
The totals: ASU had 337 yards, 192 rushing; UA had 155 yards, 109 rushing.
The game had its bizarre moments. Leading 37-6 with about 3 1/2 minutes left, ASU tried a fake punt play from its 14. Punter Steve Rausch passed to Jean Boyd, who raced untouched into the end zone.
Adding insult to injury? Maybe, but the touchdown didn't count; There was an ineligible receiver downfield.
"We wanted to win big," ASU senior linebacker Darren Woodson said. "We wanted to run the score up. I'm not sure the coaches did, but the players did."
Tomey: "It was well executed. That's the only comment I'm going to have on that."
ASU coach Larry Marmie said, "The reason we did that is that we knew they would be coming after our punter. And the next time they did."
Arizona's Darryl Morrison blocked the ensuing punt and Corey Pittman recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. After a two-point conversion, it was 37-14. But there was only 3:24 left in The Streak.
Arizona, which trailed 20-0 at halftime, had the first scoring opportunity of the second half. The Wildcats were at the ASU 38 with 7 minutes left in the third quarter. Chuck Levy threw deep.
Lamar Lovett appeared open, but free safety Adam Brass cut in front of Lovett and leaped to make an interception in the end zone.
The Sun Devils then scored again. A 15-play, 72-yard drive ended deep in UA territory and Mike Richey kicked a 25-yard field goal with 53 seconds left in the third quarter.
"They came out and played hard from the beginning," said UA linebacker Heath Bray. "They were able to sustain drives and they were able to maintain their momentum."
And it was about to get worse for the Wildcats.
They were held on downs on their next possession and punted to their 42. Eight plays later, fullback Kelvin Fisher ran around the left side to score from 4 yards. It was 30-0 with 11:12 left.
George Malauulu relieved Levy and was intercepted on his second play by Michael Williams, who returned it 26 yards to the 5. On fourth-and-goal, Powers hit Bob Brasher on a 2-yard scoring pass, making it 37-0.
Arizona finally scored — on a 1-yard run by Malauulu with 4:46 left — but the extra-point attempt was blocked by Shane Collins.
The Sun Devils, whose only luck in The Streak was bad luck, got the first two big breaks of the game and scored first. The UA gained only one first down on the game's opening possession and punted to the ASU 21.
Six running plays later, ASU was at the UA 29 when a shovel pass from Bret Powers to Bates gained 1 yard, setting up third-and-8.
Break No. 1: Arizona's Mike Scurlock was called for a personal foul after the play, giving ASU the ball at the 14.
Break No. 2: Bates ran off right tackle on the next play and fumbled. But he recovered at the 15.
ASU then advanced to the 13, where Richey kicked a 30-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead with 6:29 left in the quarter.
The Wildcats' second possession was like their first — one first down, punt.
ASU took over at its 45 and Bates went to work. He rushed four straight times, including a 26-yard romp over right tackle. On the fifth play, Powers rolled to his right and threw across the field to Eric Gulliford, who had beaten Richard Holt.
Gulliford made the reception at the 4 and scored easily to give ASU a 10-0 lead with 1:56 left in the first quarter.
Arizona was then held on downs and Grand punted to Gulliford at the ASU 32. He fumbled the punt, picked it up, broke several tackles and headed down the left sideline.
Grand had the last shot at him, at about the 35, but Gulliford sped by and scored ASU's first punt-return touchdown since 1986.
It was the final play of the first quarter, and ASU led 17-0.
"I want our underclassmen to remember this," Tomey said.
"It hurts, it's very painful and I hope every time they lift weights, every time they work out, that they remember how they got beat tonight, and how they have to work to be a better football team."
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
- 67 updates