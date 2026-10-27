Carter was out. Taylor had just sprained an ankle. Fullback Charles Myles had sprained a knee, and Jason Patterson did not play because of a violation of team rules.

White rolled out to his right on a play-action pass, eluding Lee Cole, who charged from the end. White spun away, kept his poise and spotted tight end Lamar Harris in the back of the end zone.

"We've practiced that the last couple of weeks," White said. "We haven't used it. Ever."

ASU's last drive was kept alive by a roughing-the-passer penalty on fourth down, but ultimately the UA held, overcoming a bizarre first half and a 20-12 halftime deficit.

"Coach (Dick) Tomey said it was really a check on what kind of (guts) we had," Bruschi said.

"He wanted to know if we were going to drive them off the ball, stop them on defense and come back and win this thing to give our seniors a good feeling leaving Arizona Stadium, or if we were just going to roll over with our tails between our legs.

"We took option No. 1."

It all looked so easy in the first 6 minutes.

Arizona drove 80 yards on its first possession, mixing passes and runs, moving so effectively that it never got to third down. Myles' 1-yard run ended the drive.

ASU ran three plays and was forced to punt. That's when the craziness began. Jason Kyle snapped the ball over Anderson's head and through the end zone for a safety. The Wildcats led 9-0, had all the momentum and were even getting the ball back.

So easy.