Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 69
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Date: Nov. 24, 1995
Where: Tempe
Outcome: Arizona, 31-28
What was reported at the time:
By Anthony Gimino
The Arizona Daily Star
TEMPE — Jon Prasuhn — former walk-on, senior kicker, long-time dreamer of making the big kick — took one practice swing of his right leg, sending the ball powerfully into the net.
And then he waited, hands on hips, standing close to coach Dick Tomey, time running ever so slowly off the clock. The ball sat on Arizona State's 18-yard line, the Wildcats on the edge of a season-defining, mood-altering, odds-defying, and otherwise simply wonderful victory.
Holder Ryan Hesson coolly turned to a bystander on the sideline and said: "It's in. Mark my words. It's in."
And then it was time.
The Wildcats, after battling back from a 14-point deficit with 8 minutes left in the game, after overcoming four costly turnovers, after getting big plays from Richard Dice and Dan White and Chuck Osborne and Tedy Bruschi, entrusted the balance of the game to Prasuhn.
And in the first late-game kick of his career, he was oh-so-good from 36 yards, giving Arizona a 31-28 victory in front of 67,606 at Sun Devil Stadium and touching off a UA celebration not seen since it beat the Sun Devils last year.
"I walked on here, I worked my way up behind Steve (McLaughlin) and then to finally get a chance in the last game, against ASU, on the last play... it's an awesome feeling. I don't think it has sunk in yet," Prasuhn said in between congratulatory hugs from teammates and coaches.
"It was the perfect ending to my career."
As it was for all the UA seniors.
White completed 25 of 38 passes for 289 yards; Osborne caused a fumble in the fourth quarter that Joe Salave'a returned for a touchdown; Bruschi tied the NCAA career record for sacks, Mani Ott played four positions on the offensive line and made a new friend.
"You can ask Jon what I think of kickers," Ott said. "I can't stand them. I can't stand the fact that after running 15 plays, that scrawny little guy comes in and kicks a three-point play.
"I think they are the most worthless thing on a football team. I told him last night that if I was the general manager of a pro team, I would have a new kicker every week. Whoever was in the room would be my kicker."
Ott paused.
"I told him before the kick that I loved him. That I was just joking."
It was all jokes and smiles and happy faces in the Arizona locker room, a stark contrast to the Sun Devils, who saw a potential bowl bid slip away and a four-game winning streak end.
"If we are not going to a bowl game, they're not either," Salave'a said. "It was more than a rivalry game, it was our bowl."
The story of the game really began with 7:54 left.
A couple of minutes earlier, ASU had recovered Gary Taylor's second fumble. The first deprived Arizona of a scoring opportunity in the first half; this one gave the Sun Devils possession at the UA 23. Ryan Wood eventually bounced off tacklers to score on a 1-yard run.
After a two-point conversion, Arizona State led 28-14, a difficult obstacle for the UA to overcome, considering it had scored 14 points or fewer in five games this year.
"This season has had a lot of ups and downs. We went through a lot of adversity, people were counting us out," said Dice, playing for the first time since Sept. 30 and limping around on a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.
"This game today showed our whole season. As a whole team, we stayed together. We fought back. And we won in the fourth quarter."
Dice, who didn't know if his knee would be OK to play until pre-game warm-ups, was instrumental in the UA comeback.
He started the drive by catching a 25-yard pass over the middle, caught another pass for 9 yards and then out-jumped two defenders near the sideline to haul in a 27-yarder at the ASU 6.
White hit Cary Taylor for a touchdown on the next play, the drive taking only 1 minute, 24 seconds.
Osborne's big play came on ASU's next possession. On third-and-10, he sacked Jake Plummer, knocking the ball loose. Salave'a scooped it up and had a short 8-yard dash into the end zone.
"This was the best contest I've ever been involved with in my entire life," Osborne said. "That was a great hit, something I'll always remember. I saw the ball go on the ground, and I knew we had to get it."
"I'm no fool," Salave'a said. "If I see that ball on the ground, I'm going to make the most of it."
Arizona State got the ball back with 5:29 left in the game, but the Desert Swarm, flexing its muscles under the nickname for the final time, forced the Sun Devils to punt after three plays.
Arizona took over at its 43, mixing short passes with runs by little-used true freshman Scooter Sprotte, who was subbing for Gary Taylor. The Wildcats controlled the ball for 10 plays, setting up Prasuhn's field goal with 22 seconds left.
"This is the biggest game you can play, and I'm 3-0 in it," White said. "They always say that the last memory is your clearest. You can't beat this feeling."
That feeling looked a long way away when Arizona squandered a scoring opportunity in the first quarter when Taylor fumbled at the ASU 5. Defensive lineman Vince Amey recovered for the Sun Devils.
From there, ASU drove 95 yards, converting three third-down opportunities. Terry Battle scored on a 5-yard run off left tackle, giving Arizona State a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Wildcats got their first score on a 39-yard pass to Rodney Williams, who beat Traivon Johnson deep in single coverage.
Their momentum didn't last long, however, as Battle sped 58 yards on a toss around right end to give ASU a 17-7 lead.
The UA's two-minute offense narrowed the lead just before halftime. Going exclusively to the pass, White patiently drove the Wildcats with short passes, reaching the ASU 7 with 10 seconds left. He went to Dice in the end zone for a touchdown.
"I think many teams, having gone what these guys have gone through, would have put their heads downs, thinking that it wasn't in the cards," Tomey said.
"I just couldn't be prouder of this team."
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov. 28 game that will mark the rivals’ 100th meeting.
The 100th The Territorial Cup matchup is coming. We’re revisiting every single rivalry game, starting in 1899.
The first Arizona-ASU football matchup in 1899 was viewed as a rough-and-tumble contest where size and strength ultimately outweighed the Wildcats’ skill. Go back in time to 1899 with us.
Arizona football shut out Tempe Normal 12-0 in Tucson in 1902, winning the second meeting in what would become the Territorial Cup rivalry.
Arizona football’s win over ASU in 1914 made for back-to-back shut outs in the Territorial Cup match. In November, the teams will meet for the 100th time.
Arizona piled up 325 yards but needed a touchdown in the final two minutes to beat ASU 7-0 in their 1915 rivalry game.
Arizona overcame a Tucson downpour to crush ASU 59-0 in the fifth game of the UA-ASU football rivalry in 1919.
Arizona scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past ASU 13-3 in 1925, earning its first intercollegiate victory of the season.
Arizona's win in 1926 marked a significant victory in the Territorial Cup rivalry, with the Wildcats executing precise line plunges and effective punting.
Arizona's 1928 Territorial Cup win was marked by a dominant fourth quarter, where the Wildcats scored four touchdowns after a close first half.
The Arizona Wildcats dominated the 1929 game against Tempe Teachers 26-0, with early and late scoring drives.
In a hard-fought 1930 matchup, Arizona defeated Tempe 6-0 as the Wildcats’ defense stifled their opponent’s offense near the goal line multiple times.
The 1931 football game saw Arizona State Teachers College defeat the University of Arizona Wildcats 19-6, marking their first victory in the rivalry dating back to territorial days.
In the 1932 rivalry game, the Wildcats overcame a challenging first half to dominate in the second half, securing the win for UA after falling to Tempe the previous year.
Despite Tempe taking an early lead, the Wildcats roared back in the 1933 Territorial Cup game to win 26-7 before a crowd full of excited fans.
The 1934 Arizona Wildcats dominated Tempe Teachers College in a 32-6 victory played in Tucson before about 5,000 spectators.
Arizona dominated Tempe 26-0 in their season opener. The Wildcats controlled the game early, racking up yards and first downs while shutting down Tempe’s offense until the second quarter.
In the 1936 matchup at Tempe, Arizona overpowered the Bulldogs 18-0, relying mostly on running plays and solid defense.
An interception return was called back due to a fight in the stands during the 1937 opener, leading to two fans being banished and adding drama to the fourth-quarter action.
The 1941 matchup marked Arizona and Tempe’s first rivalry clash in four years and continued the Wildcats dominance in the series.
The 1942 matchup featured the Wildcats defeating the Tempe Bulldogs 23-0 in Tempe, marking Arizona’s third straight win of the season.
The Wildcats crushed Tempe in their 1946 season opener, showcasing a dominant offense and strong defense in front of 12,000 fans in Tucson.
Arizona pulled off a crucial win against the Sun Devils in 1947 with a late-game surge, scoring three touchdowns in the second half.
The Wildcats secured their 20th win over Tempe in 22 matchups with a mix of strong rushing and passing plays, gaining 396 yards of offense versus Tempe’s 232.
The 1949 game marked ASU's first big win over Arizona in 18 years, with the Sun Devils dominating 34-7 in front of a record crowd at Goodwin Stadium.
The 1950 game marked the second consecutive year the Sun Devils beat the Wildcats, a notable feat in their longstanding rivalry going back to 1899.
Arizona struggled from the start in 1951, with failed gambles and turnovers leading to a 20-0 deficit within minutes.
Arizona’s missed extra point attempts proved costly in the end as ASU managed to carve out a close 20-18 victory.
In 1953, the Arizona Wildcats defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 35-0, ending Tempe’s four-year dominance and highlighting standout performances by Kenny Cardella and Don Beasley.
In 1954, Arizona crushed Tempe 54-14 in Tucson, their biggest win since the 1946 rivalry game.
The 1955 game featured defensive battles and turnovers, with frequent fumbles and interceptions. But Arizona’s timely ball recoveries let them capitalize on mistakes and secure a narrow win over Tempe.
Arizona State achieved its first shutout against Arizona since their rivalry began in 1899 during the 1956 matchup.
The 1957 rivalry game featured Tempe defeating Arizona to cap an undefeated season.
Arizona State decisively defeated Arizona in Tucson during the 1958 rivalry game, marking the Sun Devils' third consecutive win in the series and one of their most dominant performances.
Arizona took an early 2-0 lead but was unable to capitalize further, falling behind after a field goal and being pressured by key turnovers that contributed to ASU’s points.
Underdog Arizona scored the game’s final 29 points to beat visiting ASU 35-7 in the 1960 Territorial Cup.
The Arizona Wildcats rallied from a 13-3 halftime deficit to secure a 22-13 victory over Arizona State, finishing their best season to that point at 8-1-1.
Arizona, considered an underdog, overcame a halftime deficit to score two fourth-quarter touchdowns and secure a 20-17 win over top-20-ranked Arizona State in the 1962 rivalry game.
Arizona's offense was limited to just 44 rushing yards and struggled with turnovers and missed scoring opportunities despite early promise.
The Arizona Wildcats defeated Arizona State, 30-6, in 1964, led by a dominant defensive performance including six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Arizona’s defense forced multiple turnovers in the 1965 matchup, recovering fumbles and pressuring ASU early, but the Wildcats failed to capitalize offensively, contributing to their seventh loss of the season.
The Wildcats dominated total offense stats in the 1966 rivalry game but couldn’t overcome turnovers and some clutch field goals by ASU.
In 1967, ASU jumped to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 47-7 victory in the Territorial Cup.
The 1968 rivalry game saw ASU defeat Arizona 30-7 in Tucson, marking their fourth straight win in the rivalry and denying Arizona a conference title.
The 1969 rivalry game was a nail-biter with Arizona surprising as three-touchdown underdogs, holding a lead until ASU’s explosive punt return and key fumble recoveries flipped the momentum.
Arizona’s defense was the star of the 1970 matchup, limiting a high-powered ASU offense that averaged 38.6 points per game to just 10.
The 1971 rivalry matchup saw Arizona State dominate Arizona 31-0 in Tempe, marking the Wildcats' first shutout loss in the rivalry since 1958.
ASU secured its fourth straight Western Athletic Conference title with a 38-21 win over Arizona in 1972, solidifying its 9-2 record and earning a Fiesta Bowl berth.
The 1973 rivalry game featured a dominant Arizona State team defeating Arizona 55-19 in Tempe, spoiling UA's hopes for a sole WAC championship and Fiesta Bowl bid.
Arizona finally stopped ASU’s scoring streak in 1974 by holding them scoreless for the first time in 21 years and secured the win with a late field goal and touchdown.
The 1975 Territorial Cup game was a nail-biter as ASU edged UA 24-21, denying the Wildcats a Fiesta Bowl spot and completing an undefeated season for the Sun Devils.
The 1976 Territorial Cup football game marked the 50th matchup between Arizona and Arizona State, with ASU winning 27-10 in front of a record Tucson crowd of 56,807.
Arizona struggled against ASU’s dominant defense in 1977, with missed catches, turnovers, and a stalled running game limiting their scoring.
Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leadi…
Arizona secured its first win on ASU’s home field in 18 years after a thrilling 1979 rivalry matchup.
The 1980 Territorial Cup game saw Arizona State dominate Arizona 44-7 in Tucson, capitalizing on six Wildcat turnovers to secure a decisive victory.
Despite Arizona's solid defensive effort holding ASU below their average yardage, the Sun Devils managed to break through with a powerful rushing attack and precision passing in critical moments.
Arizona dominated early with a 26-0 lead, thanks to long touchdown passes and two defensive safeties, surprising a strong ASU team that led the conference.
The 1983 rivalry game saw Arizona defeat Arizona State 17-15 with a last-second 45-yard field goal by Max Zendejas, securing UA’s second straight win over ASU and a 7-3-1 season finish.
Arizona beat ASU for its third straight win over the Sun Devils in 1984’s rivalry game. Max Zendejas kicked three field goals in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
The 1985 Territorial Cup football game saw Arizona defeat Arizona State 16-13 in Tempe. The victory marked Arizona's fourth straight win in the rivalry for the first time since 1948.
Coach Larry Smith called it the best game of the season and an emotional win, with his team snapping ASU's near-perfect run. Arizona's defense, especially Chuck Cecil, made key plays.
A late special teams mistake by the host Sun Devils allows UA to manage a tie and run its unbeaten streak against ASU to six.
UA’s Derek Hill made a jaw-dropping 55-yard touchdown catch just before halftime, giving the Wildcats a late lead and turning the tide after ASU had taken the lead moments earlier.
The Arizona Wildcats ended the 1980s by extending their rivalry win streak against ASU to eight consecutive years.
The game was marked by Arizona's ability to capitalize on ASU’s mistakes and maintain control late, leading to a crucial 21-17 victory in front of over 57,000 fans.
The 1991 Territorial Cup game marked the end of Arizona’s eight-game winning streak against Arizona State with a decisive 37-14 ASU victory.
The Wildcats controlled the game with more yardage and possession but failed to capitalize on scoring chances inside ASU's 5-yard line, resulting in missed opportunities that proved costly.
Dan White’s flawless second-half passing performance featured eight completions for three touchdowns, exploiting ASU’s zone coverage and lack of blitz pressure.