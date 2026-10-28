Holder Ryan Hesson coolly turned to a bystander on the sideline and said: "It's in. Mark my words. It's in."

And then it was time.

The Wildcats, after battling back from a 14-point deficit with 8 minutes left in the game, after overcoming four costly turnovers, after getting big plays from Richard Dice and Dan White and Chuck Osborne and Tedy Bruschi, entrusted the balance of the game to Prasuhn.

And in the first late-game kick of his career, he was oh-so-good from 36 yards, giving Arizona a 31-28 victory in front of 67,606 at Sun Devil Stadium and touching off a UA celebration not seen since it beat the Sun Devils last year.

"I walked on here, I worked my way up behind Steve (McLaughlin) and then to finally get a chance in the last game, against ASU, on the last play... it's an awesome feeling. I don't think it has sunk in yet," Prasuhn said in between congratulatory hugs from teammates and coaches.

"It was the perfect ending to my career."

As it was for all the UA seniors.

White completed 25 of 38 passes for 289 yards; Osborne caused a fumble in the fourth quarter that Joe Salave'a returned for a touchdown; Bruschi tied the NCAA career record for sacks, Mani Ott played four positions on the offensive line and made a new friend.

"You can ask Jon what I think of kickers," Ott said. "I can't stand them. I can't stand the fact that after running 15 plays, that scrawny little guy comes in and kicks a three-point play.