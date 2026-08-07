Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona’s version of “Friday Night Lights” was spent under the lights of the Davis Sports Center and the Dick Tomey Practice Fields — mostly the latter.

Here are notes and observations from the Wildcats’ third training camp practice:

* In the final team period just outside the red zone on the 30-yard line, Arizona’s second-year running backs had several breakout runs. Wesley Yarbrough, a 5-10, 209-pound Houston native, bursted through the B-gap for a 30-yard touchdown run, then ripped two long runs shortly after. Cornelius Warren III, a 5-9, 172-pound slasher from Dallas, also had a 30-yard touchdown in similar fashion.

* During the same period, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita broke out for a long run and completed a touchdown pass to second-year wide receiver Isaiah Mizell in stride with safety Quinn Olson in coverage — albeit defensive end Dominic Lolesio would’ve sacked Fifita. Mizell also hauled in a touchdown from reserve quarterback Sawyer Anderson in an earlier period.

* One of Arizona’s first periods focused on field-goal kicking. Kicker Michael Salgado-Medina made all five of his attempts, including a 48-yarder from the left hashmark. Freshman kicker Ian French made all three of his attempts, including a 43-yarder.