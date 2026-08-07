Arizona’s version of “Friday Night Lights” was spent under the lights of the Davis Sports Center and the Dick Tomey Practice Fields — mostly the latter.
Here are notes and observations from the Wildcats’ third training camp practice:
* In the final team period just outside the red zone on the 30-yard line, Arizona’s second-year running backs had several breakout runs. Wesley Yarbrough, a 5-10, 209-pound Houston native, bursted through the B-gap for a 30-yard touchdown run, then ripped two long runs shortly after. Cornelius Warren III, a 5-9, 172-pound slasher from Dallas, also had a 30-yard touchdown in similar fashion.
* During the same period, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita broke out for a long run and completed a touchdown pass to second-year wide receiver Isaiah Mizell in stride with safety Quinn Olson in coverage — albeit defensive end Dominic Lolesio would’ve sacked Fifita. Mizell also hauled in a touchdown from reserve quarterback Sawyer Anderson in an earlier period.
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* One of Arizona’s first periods focused on field-goal kicking. Kicker Michael Salgado-Medina made all five of his attempts, including a 48-yarder from the left hashmark. Freshman kicker Ian French made all three of his attempts, including a 43-yarder.
* Arizona’s first defense in the team period had Lolesio, freshman Kaisi Lafitaga, sophomore Mays Pese and Tre Smith on the defensive line, with Taye Brown and Georgetown transfer Cooper Blomstrom at linebacker, and Jay’Vion Cole, Nebraska transfer Malcolm Hartzog, Olson, Johno Price and Wyoming transfer Tyrese Boss in the secondary. Olson ended the drive intercepting Fifita. Arizona’s receiver trio in the first team period was Giovanni Richardson, Chris Hunter and USC transfer DJ Jordan.
* The second defensive secondary had Charlotte transfer Dwight Bootle, UConn transfer Lee Molette, Northern Colorado transfer Cam Chapa, USC transfer Matai Tagoa’i and Swayde Griffin. Bootle had a pass breakup covering wide receiver Brandon Phelps in one of the final periods.
* Australian punter Chase Ridley posted hang times of 4.9, 4.6, 3.9, 4.3, 3.8, 4.3 and 4.5 seconds.
* Freshman receiver Caleb “Jet” Smith worked on returning punts while wide receiver coach Bobby Wade, who was a standout punt returner in the NFL, and UA assistant Chuck Cecil swarmed Smith holding arm pads and squirted his helmet with a water bottle. Smith fended off multiple defenders and caught a 50-50 ball from Anderson in the end zone.
* Former UA wide receiver Andrae Thurman, who’s now an offensive assistant for the IFL’s Tucson Sugar Skulls, attended practice. Former UA center Kyle Quinn also attended practice.
* NFL scouts from the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers attended practice on Friday.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports