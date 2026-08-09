Richardson is a projected starter for the Wildcats this season, as part of a trio that includes Tre Spivey and Chris Hunter. Playing like a starter is “definitely a change” for Richardson compared to last season, when he was a wide-eyed freshman recovering from a gruesome leg injury he suffered in the Class 6A state championship game in 2024.

“I’m way more comfortable,” Richardson said. “Towards the end of the year, I was starting to feel it and play football the way I like to play. Now, being that guy is definitely easier to play at my own, not worry too much and just play ball. It’s a lot easier.”

Richardson said their “role in the slot is to push each other.”

“My role is to try to be the best I can be and try to push Rodney to be the best he can be,” he added.

Added Gallagher: “When I came here, when I first met Gio, I knew he was a great player. Every single day, we just want to push each other to be great. … Being a leader and coming to work every single day is something I need to do, not just for the room, but for my family also. I take pride in that. Everything counts. All the small things, I need to do it at a high level because I know it’ll pay off on the football field.”

Not only will Gallagher crack Arizona’s receiver rotation this season, he’ll be one of the Wildcats’ top special teams players. Thriving in that space is a pathway to the NFL. Recent examples are punt returner Luke Wysong and cornerback Michael Dansby, a seventh-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks. Wysong is in training camp with the Minnesota Vikings.

Special teams “is very important for the next level,” Gallagher said.