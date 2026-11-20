Both attempts failed, costing Arizona two points in a game it lost by one.

“Basically, we got off the number early based on some statistical data that we use,” Sumlin said. “(We were) trying to get back on the even number.”

Despite it all, Arizona led by 19 entering the fourth quarter. Brandon Ruiz’s 27-yard field goal made it 40-24 with 13:05 left.

On their next possession, the Wildcats rushed the ball six consecutive times. They gained one first down and punted the ball back to the Sun Devils.

Wilkins’ 11-yard touchdown run made it 40-30, and his two-point pass to Tommy Hudson made it a one-score game with 6:36 remaining. The first play of the next possession was a false start. Arizona then ran the ball two more times, setting up third-and-10.

Tate rolled to his right. He appeared to have Poindexter open underneath. But Tate threw the ball farther downfield, toward Ellison. ASU’s Aashari Crosswell intercepted it at the UA 46 and returned it to the 22.

Sumlin was asked afterward if Arizona took its foot off the gas too early.

“I wouldn’t say that,” he said. “The biggest issue to me was the two turnovers. Two turnovers on your side of the 50.

“From a strategy standpoint, you’re not strategizing to turn it over twice on your side of the field.”

The UA defense held after the interception, forcing a field goal that made it 40-35. Two plays later, on second-and-13, Tate turned to hand off to Taylor. They weren’t completely in sync. The ball fell to the turf. ASU’s Tyler Johnson recovered it at the 22.