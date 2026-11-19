“I wish I had those last two plays over,” Rodriguez said. “I’d certainly call different plays. It wasn’t (Dawkins’) fault.”

Rodriguez defended his play-calling sequence and clock management at the end of the first half. Arizona had the ball twice in the final 2:05. The second of those possessions began with one minute left, the ball at the UA 45-yard line and the Wildcats holding two timeouts.

Rodriguez called consecutive running plays and didn’t call time out until 14 seconds remained. Another run advanced the ball to the ASU 45. Rodriguez called time with three seconds left. The only option the Wildcats had at that point was the Hail Mary attempt that resulted in an incomplete pass and Tate getting leveled.

“We were trying to score,” Rodriguez said. “We had the ball across midfield. It was third down. I don’t want to punt, because lord knows what happens when you punt. We were going to try to get some field positon. Move it down there and take one shot for the end zone.”

Tate was slow to get up after the play, which isn’t unusual for him. He warmed up for the second half. But he couldn’t go, at least at first.

Dawkins, who began the season as the starter, led the offense onto the field. Arizona went three-and-out. Then the punting problems that have plagued the Wildcats in recent weeks resurfaced at the worst time.

Jake Glatting couldn’t handle a low snap. By the time Glatting got a good enough grip, ASU’s Curtis Hodges was on top of him. Hodges blocked the punt, sending the ball out of bounds at the 5-yard line. Two plays later, Demario Richard scored from the 1 to make it 24-21.