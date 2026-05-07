The situation is mildly concerning for the SEC and Big Ten but deeply worrisome for the Big 12, ACC and Group of Six conferences.

If cash is tight and tough decisions are required, the networks will pay what's required for the Big Ten and SEC because the big brands generate massive ratings which, in turn, produce cash for the networks through ad sales and retransmission fees.

But no Big 12 schools are considered must-haves. (There were two, Texas and Oklahoma, but they left for the SEC during the last realignment wave.)

Any moves Yormark can make today that strengthen relationships with as many linear networks as possible could benefit the Big 12 in a crisis situation five years from now.

That toolkit includes the strategic partnership with RedBird, which has a stake in Paramount, which owns CBS and TNT.

Connections equate to optionality, and optionality leads to survival in a sports media ecosystem that could be stripped of cash by the NFL.

It's a shrewd plan unless, of course, the schools undercut their own financial futures by actually accepting the $30 million loans.

Sure, they need cash to fund rosters and compete for titles and relevance on a competitive landscape that tilts heavily toward the Big Ten and SEC. But there are more efficient, responsible options. (Most universities make internal loans available, for example.)

If the schools sell their souls at 10% interest (approximately), the benefits of the strategic partnership with RedBird evaporate.