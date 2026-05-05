We have reached the midpoint of the offseason, halfway between the national championship game played Jan. 19 and the first kickoffs of the 2026 season on Aug. 29.
But the process of restructuring rosters with new players and coaches is effectively complete — aside, of course, from a scandal here or a suspension there.
As a result, the Hotline's ridiculously early Top 25, published in January, has been replaced by the not-so-ridiculously early version.
We'll take one more swing at the close of training camp, when the final pieces to the prognostication puzzle (depth charts) are firmly established.
Let's dive in ...
(Position in our January ranking has been included.)
1. LSU
The best transfer class — and the best transfer coach (Lane Kiffin) — will propel the Tigers to their fourth national title of the century. Add quarterback Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (Colorado) and edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen (Mississippi) to a talented depth chart that underperformed last season and the end result is the team to beat. Yes, we're well aware of Kiffin's knack for losing games he shouldn't. The Tigers are too good for a face plant. (Previous: 6)
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2. Notre Dame
This could be coach Marcus Freeman’s best team, in large part because sophomore CJ Carr just might be the best quarterback in the country in the fall — yep, better than Texas' Arch Manning and Oregon's Dante Moore. Star tailbacks Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are off to the NFL, but Notre Dame added talented receivers, fortified its defensive line and always … always … has a first-class offensive line. (Previous: 4)
3. Oregon
We considered the Ducks for No. 1 when Moore announced his return — few teams did a better job retaining key players and using the portal judiciously (rather than overhauling entire units). With NFL talent oozing from every level of the defense and across the offensive line, Oregon seemingly has the ingredients to take the next step under Dan Lanning (i.e., reach the national championship). That said, we are admittedly skeptical about the new coordinators, Drew Mehringer (offense) and Chris Hampton (defense), who were internal promotions. (Previous: 3)
4. Ohio State
Look for the Buckeyes to regress slightly on defense due to the loss of an unmatched collection of NFL talent. But they should be more proficient offensively, given quarterback Julian Sayin’s experience and the return of receiver Jeremiah Smith and tailback Bo Jackson. Will the offensive line play to its 2024 form or again hold the Buckeyes back? And how will former Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith handle the offensive coordinator role? The task doesn’t correlate 1-to-1 with calling plays in the NFL because of the limited time with college athletes. (Previous: 5)
5. Texas
Like both Oregon and Ohio State, the Longhorns have a legitimate claim to preseason No. 1 with Manning's return and what should be a much-improved offensive line. Texas also added the top receiver in the transfer portal, Auburn's Cam Coleman, and reeled in gifted tailback Raleek Brown (Arizona State). If the defense holds up, the Longhorns could be one of the last four teams standing for the third time under Steve Sarkisian. (Previous: 2)
6. Indiana
Incremental regression is regression nonetheless, and we expect the Hoosiers to lose at least once — and perhaps two or three times. (They had eight players picked in the NFL Draft.) Then again, coach Curt Cignetti has a next-level ability to identify and develop players at the highest level. In 2026, his chief development task is to bring out the best in transfer quarterback Josh Hoover (TCU) and keep the returnees from getting complacent. If Cignetti is successful on both fronts, Indiana will be a threat to repeat. (Previous: 1)
7. Georgia
Although not nearly as dominant as they were four or five years ago, the Bulldogs remain a force in the SEC and should return to the CFP in 2026. Quarterback Gunner Stockton is back, transfer Amaris Williams (Auburn) will strengthen the defense, and the Kirby Smart competition culture is arguably second to none. The Bulldogs had eight players picked in the draft — on the low end of their recent range — in large part because they were so young in 2025. (Previous: 8)
8. Miami
With Duke quarterback Darian Mensah set to take charge in Coral Gables and tailback Mark Fletcher and receiver Malachi Toney returning, the Hurricanes are well-positioned to dominate the ACC. (We’re assuming they will be strong on the lines of scrimmage because Mario Cristobal's teams are always strong up front.) A return to the playoffs could hinge on their performance at Notre Dame in early November. (Previous: 7)
9. Michigan
One of the most interesting teams in the country, much less the Big Ten, has the ingredients needed to return to the playoff after a two-year hiatus. We view Kyle Whittingham as a match made in Maize and Blue heaven, assuming, of course, that sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood adjusts smoothly to the new playbook. If the Wolverines make the jump from very good to elite, the top of the Big Ten will be beyond ridiculous. And for those wondering: Michigan plays Oregon and Indiana, along with the Buckeyes. (Previous: 9)
10. Oklahoma
Despite the gutting of his front seven, coach Brent Venables should construct another elite defense. This position is also based on the presumption that quarterback John Mateer remains healthy. (His playing style isn’t exactly conducive to avoiding the injury tent.) The combination of stout defense and high-level quarterback play should translate to another playoff berth. (Previous: 10)
11. USC
A make-or-break year for USC coach Lincoln Riley, given the immense resources poured into his program in the past two offseason cycles. Quarterback Jayden Maiava’s return is a major boost, but we remain slightly skeptical that Riley can field a defense capable of pulling its weight on the treacherous road to the CFP — yes, even a defense coached by Gary Patterson, a true master of the art. The schedule is brutal with Indiana and Penn State on the road and Oregon, Ohio State and Washington at home. But alas, no Notre Dame. (Previous: 13)
12. Mississippi
There’s clarity on Trinidad Chambliss thanks to a favorable court ruling. If the former Ferris State quarterback — that’s Division II, folks — picks up where he left off with the Rebels in the playoff, they won’t experience a backslide in the post-Kiffin existence. All-conference tailback Kewan Lacy is back to add balance to the offense, but losing Umanmielen creates a void on the edge that won’t easily be filled. (Previous: 12)
13. BYU
It took time, but our ranking has finally reached a Big 12 representative. Texas Tech would have been listed in the top 10 if not for quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s gambling-related suspension. No team is better equipped to take over at the top of the conference than the Cougars, who return quarterback Bear Bachmeier and tailback LJ Martin but need a WR1 to emerge. Also, we wonder about a regression defensively following the departure of coordinator Jay Hill, who followed his friend Whittingham to Michigan. (Previous: 16)
14. Penn State
Our first sleeper pick, at least to the extent the Nittany Lions can be considered a sleeper. Their subpar 2025 season and coaching transition have combined to lower expectations. But Matt Campbell and his merry gang of Iowa State transfers, which includes quarterback Rocco Becht, should propel Penn State back to relevance. (Previous: 17)
15. Alabama
This is our bleakest outlook for the Crimson Tide since 2008, Nick Saban’s second season. The cynicism is rooted in coach Kalen DeBoer’s inability to muster an effective running game and the resulting SEC tightrope Alabama must traverse without a balanced offense. DeBoer has promised changes. We’ll believe it when we see it. (Previous: 15)
16. Texas A&M
The Aggies lost 10 players to the NFL Draft, a figure exceeded only by Ohio State. But they managed to retain the two most important pieces — those being coach Mike Elko and quarterback Marcel Reed — and have their sights set on returning to the CFP. The SEC schedule matrix, so favorable in the past two years, shifts against them. (Previous: 14)
17. Houston
The rest of the Big 12 best beware of the Cougars as third-year coach Willie Fritz continues to upgrade his roster and implement his culture. In fact, the Hotline would not be the least bit surprised if Houston takes advantage of a Texas Tech regression and reaches the conference championship. A leap into the CFP would be only semi-stunning considering what Arizona State accomplished two years ago, and Indiana achieved last season. (Previous: 18)
18. Washington
Jedd Fisch won 10 games in his third season at Arizona. Will the Huskies follow an identical trajectory? There are two issues, both challenging but neither insurmountable: the chemistry and cohesion with quarterback Demond Williams Jr. after his flirtation with the transfer portal — the true impact won’t be known until UW faces adversity — and the state of an offensive line that, frankly, has not been good enough since the move into the Big Ten. Our hunch is that both unfold in a favorable fashion. Add a manageable schedule, and 10-2 isn’t beyond the realm of reasonable outcomes. (Previous: 20)
19. Texas Tech
The Red Raiders were not a one-hit wonder — not with their roster payroll — but the defense could regress slightly, and Sorsby’s suspension is a major blow. (We don’t expect him to play another down in college if the NCAA verifies that he bet on Indiana while redshirting with the Hoosiers in 2022-23.) The obvious replacement is Will Hammond, who led the Red Raiders to a win at Utah early last season. But he’s coming off a knee injury and might not be 100 percent in September. (Previous: 11)
20. Oklahoma State
Our second sleeper (behind Penn State) is a more traditional version of the term after back-to-back winless seasons in Big 12 play and coaching transition. Eric Morris brought his quarterback along from North Texas, and it’s not difficult to envision Drew Mestemaker emerging as one of the best in the nation. If that's the case, the Cowboys just might challenge for the championship of a wide-open conference. (Previous: 23)
21. Arizona
This selection was made with a hefty dose of trepidation, given Arizona’s knack for overachieving when the outlook is dark and underperforming when the forecast is bright. Because it’s unquestionably bright after nine wins and a successful offseason in which the Wildcats retained a lengthy list of key pieces, including coordinators Seth Doege (offense) and Danny Gonzales (defense). If Gonzales patches up a secondary whacked by attrition to the NFL and quarterback Noah Fifita resembles his 2023 and 2025 versions, this projection could prove 10-12 spots too low. (Previous: 21)
22. SMU
Full credit to Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee, who backed up the 2024 playoff appearance with nine wins last year and was oh-so-close to playing for another ACC title. It only seems like quarterback Kevin Jennings has been in University Park since the pre-COVID days. In fact, his first pass for the Mustangs was thrown in October 2022. (Previous: 22)
23. Virginia Tech
Here’s sleeper No. 3, and the Hokies were an easy call for that categorization. It will become perfectly clear that James Franklin was the perfect hire when VaTech completes a perfect September and emerges as an unlikely contender in the wide-open ACC. (Previous: 25)
24. Utah
The new era looks a lot like the old era in Salt Lake City, with longtime defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley ascending to the throne and both quarterbacks (Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin) returning. That’s not to suggest we expect another 11-win season — the margins are far too thin — but there’s no reason to think Utah will backslide significantly. As always, the lines of scrimmage must lead. The problem is, those lines are without two NFL picks on offense (Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu) and an elite pocket crusher (John Henry Daley) on defense. (Previous: 19)
25. Boise State
New conference, same success. With quarterback Maddux Madsen returning as a third-year starter, Boise State enters 2026 as the clear favorite to win the rebuilt Pac-12 and make a run at the CFP. (All the coaching turnover in the American Conference could weaken the Pac-12’s chief competition for the Group of Six's playoff spot.) The Broncos’ postseason prospects would improve by an order of magnitude with a respectable showing in the season opener at Oregon. (Previous: 24)
Also considered: Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa, James Madison, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, Navy, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, South Carolina, TCU, Tennessee, UCLA, Vanderbilt and Virginia
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline