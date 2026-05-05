3. Oregon

We considered the Ducks for No. 1 when Moore announced his return — few teams did a better job retaining key players and using the portal judiciously (rather than overhauling entire units). With NFL talent oozing from every level of the defense and across the offensive line, Oregon seemingly has the ingredients to take the next step under Dan Lanning (i.e., reach the national championship). That said, we are admittedly skeptical about the new coordinators, Drew Mehringer (offense) and Chris Hampton (defense), who were internal promotions. (Previous: 3)

4. Ohio State

Look for the Buckeyes to regress slightly on defense due to the loss of an unmatched collection of NFL talent. But they should be more proficient offensively, given quarterback Julian Sayin’s experience and the return of receiver Jeremiah Smith and tailback Bo Jackson. Will the offensive line play to its 2024 form or again hold the Buckeyes back? And how will former Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith handle the offensive coordinator role? The task doesn’t correlate 1-to-1 with calling plays in the NFL because of the limited time with college athletes. (Previous: 5)

5. Texas

Like both Oregon and Ohio State, the Longhorns have a legitimate claim to preseason No. 1 with Manning's return and what should be a much-improved offensive line. Texas also added the top receiver in the transfer portal, Auburn's Cam Coleman, and reeled in gifted tailback Raleek Brown (Arizona State). If the defense holds up, the Longhorns could be one of the last four teams standing for the third time under Steve Sarkisian. (Previous: 2)

6. Indiana