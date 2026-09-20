Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita continued to climb the UA football record books in the Wildcats’ 42-17 win over Northern Illinois Saturday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium.
The latest achievement is the grandest of them all: Arizona’s career passing yards leader.
Fifita’s 325 yards on Saturday moved the fifth-year quarterback ahead of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles as the holder of Arizona’s all-time passing yards record.
Setting the record wasn’t a part of the Wildcats’ plans against NIU, but Arizona head coach Brent Brennan called it “a special night for Noah Fifita.”
“We don’t go into the game saying, ‘We’re going to get him the record tonight,’ ” Brennan said. “We’re focused on doing whatever we have to do to win the football game. … As a program, we owe him a chance for him to do that here (in Tucson).”
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Fifita owns several records at Arizona since taking over as the starter in 2023. Here’s a look at all of them:
Single-game passing yards record
Opponent: Arizona State
Date: Nov. 25, 2023
Venue: Mountain America Stadium (Tempe)
What happened: Fifita stamped his breakout regular season with a school- and Territorial Cup-record 527 yards, along with five touchdowns, in a 59-23 win over rival ASU.
Fifita’s 357 first-half yards were the most by a UA quarterback in a half since Anu Solomon against Cal in 2014. Fifita, Solomon and Willie Tuitama are the only three quarterbacks in UA history to pass for over 500 yards in a game.
Fifita's top target was his longtime teammate and best friend in Tetairoa McMillan, who had 11 catches for 266 yards.
Arizona’s win over ASU in 2023 marked the largest margin of victory for the Wildcats in Tempe. The previous best was the Wildcats’ 35-0 win over the Sun Devils in 1953.
They said it: “That's where he separates himself, his poise. He's certainly shown throughout his career as a high school quarterback and last year in every opportunity he had in practice that he just plays with incredible composure in the pocket, poise in the pocket, balance in the pocket.” — former UA head coach Jedd Fisch.
Single-game completion percentage (minimum of 20 attempts)
Opponent: Houston
Date: Oct. 18, 2025
Venue: TDECU Stadium (Houston)
What happened: Fifita completed 24 of 26 passes (92.3%) for 289 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Wildcats’ 31-28 loss to Houston, setting Arizona's single-game completion percentage record (with a minimum of 20 pass attempts).
Fifita’s 92.3% completion rate is the third-best for a college quarterback on the road since 1996. The only two quarterbacks ahead of Fifita are Sean Renfree and Jameis Winston. Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege, who played at Texas Tech, is sixth on the list from his performance against New Mexico in 2011.
They said it: “Coach Doege put us in great positions to succeed. At the end of the day, the only stat that matters is winning, and we didn’t get that done. There’s a few plays that I wish I could have back that would’ve changed the game, but like I said, you just gotta learn from it.” — Fifita
Career passing touchdowns record
Opponent: Cincinnati
Date: Nov. 15, 2025
Venue: Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati)
What happened: In Arizona’s 30-24 win over Cincinnati, Fifita passed Foles and Tuitama for the program's career passing touchdowns record. Fifita's record-setting touchdown was a 15-yard pass to freshman wide receiver Gio Richardson in crunch time to take a 27-17 lead.
Fifita completed 23 of 31 passes for 294 yards and a touchdown. Fifita was “really grateful” for setting Arizona's career passing touchdowns record.
“It's a tremendous honor and I give all glory and praise to God,” Fifita said. “We came to Cincinnati to get a win and that's what we did. We're going home as a team with a victory.”
Fifita currently has 80 career touchdown passes. Foles and Tuitama are tied for the second-most with 67.
They said it: “Noah is really special. I can't speak to how unique he is. The young man continues to choose the University of Arizona, he continues to choose Tucson, he continues to choose this program, his teammates, our staff. He's just magic. ... He's special in every way and we love him.” — Brennan
Single-season touchdowns record
Opponent: SMU
Date: Jan. 2, 2026
Venue: Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego)
What happened: Arizona fell into a 24-0 hole against SMU in the Holiday Bowl, the Wildcats’ third appearance in San Diego’s bowl game.
Fifita was a key cog in Arizona's turnaround in the second half, ending the night completing 28 of 43 passes for 265 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
Between scrambles and designed runs, Fifita also set a career-high in rushing yards (73) and led the Wildcats in rushing in the Holiday Bowl.
Fifita capped his historic season by setting Arizona's single-season passing touchdowns record (29). His final touchdown pass to tight end Cameron Barmore put Fifita ahead of Tuitama, Foles and Solomon for the most single-season touchdown passes by a UA quarterback. Arizona lost to SMU, 24-19.
They said it: “We didn't finish how we wanted to, but I love this team. This is probably the most fun I’ve had playing football, just because of the coaches, Coach Brennan, Coach Doege and the players.” — Fifita
Career passing yards
Opponent: Northern Illinois
Date: Sept. 19, 2026
Venue: Casino Del Sol Stadium (Tucson)
What happened: Second-year wide receiver Isaiah Mizell’s final catch of the night, a simple 7-yard pitch-and-catch, was the moment that put Fifita atop Arizona’s career passing yards list.
Mizell described the moment Fifita became Arizona’s all-time passing yards leader as “ecstasy.”
“I was just super happy for him,” Mizell said. “Straight up. I was just super happy for him. He’s so about his business, he wasn’t even worried about that going through the week. He really just wanted a W. … We were all hype for him, because we know what type of person he is, the type of work he puts in. It was just a special moment. It doesn’t really get any bigger than that.”
Fifita ended Saturday night completing 31 of 34 passes for 325 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. On the same drive Fifita set Arizona’s passing yards record, he scored a 30-yard rushing touchdown — the second rushing touchdown of the season for the Arizona quarterback.
Fifita completed 91% of his passes, which bested Foles for the best single-game completion percentage with a minimum of 30 attempts. Fifita completed his first eight passes and had a streak of 19 straight completions on Saturday. Fifita had four touchdown passes to four different pass catchers: Mizell, Tre Spivey, Chris Hunter and tight end Tyler Powell.
Once Fifita set the Arizona passing record, he was taken out of the game with the Wildcats ahead 42-10, and Casino Del Sol Stadium played a congratulatory video from Foles.
“Congratulations on becoming Arizona’s all-time passing yards leader,” Foles told Fifita in the video. “I couldn’t be more proud of you. There’s still a lot more passing yards for you to throw and a lot more touchdowns to be had, so keep it rolling.”
There are two more records Fifita could conceivably reach before his UA career ends this season: single-season passing yards (4,334) — owned by Foles — and single-game touchdowns (six), a record owned by Fifita’s predecessor Jayden de Laura and Tom Tunnicliffe. Fifita has four five-touchdown performances as a Wildcat.
They said it: “He was incredible. How about that? How many games have you been a part of like that? That is my thing with Noah Fifita: the whole country should be talking about this kid, not just based on how he plays, but the choices he has made throughout his career here.
“That’s rare. So many other people have jumped ship and have taken the money and have gone somewhere different or looked for something new where the grass is greener. That guy stayed here and watered the grass here and made it into something truly special.” — Brennan
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports