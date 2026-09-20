Fifita ended Saturday night completing 31 of 34 passes for 325 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. On the same drive Fifita set Arizona’s passing yards record, he scored a 30-yard rushing touchdown — the second rushing touchdown of the season for the Arizona quarterback.

Fifita completed 91% of his passes, which bested Foles for the best single-game completion percentage with a minimum of 30 attempts. Fifita completed his first eight passes and had a streak of 19 straight completions on Saturday. Fifita had four touchdown passes to four different pass catchers: Mizell, Tre Spivey, Chris Hunter and tight end Tyler Powell.

Once Fifita set the Arizona passing record, he was taken out of the game with the Wildcats ahead 42-10, and Casino Del Sol Stadium played a congratulatory video from Foles.

“Congratulations on becoming Arizona’s all-time passing yards leader,” Foles told Fifita in the video. “I couldn’t be more proud of you. There’s still a lot more passing yards for you to throw and a lot more touchdowns to be had, so keep it rolling.”

There are two more records Fifita could conceivably reach before his UA career ends this season: single-season passing yards (4,334) — owned by Foles — and single-game touchdowns (six), a record owned by Fifita’s predecessor Jayden de Laura and Tom Tunnicliffe. Fifita has four five-touchdown performances as a Wildcat.

They said it: “He was incredible. How about that? How many games have you been a part of like that? That is my thing with Noah Fifita: the whole country should be talking about this kid, not just based on how he plays, but the choices he has made throughout his career here.