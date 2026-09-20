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The Arizona Wildcats are two-touchdown favorites to beat former Pac-12 foe Washington State in Pullman.

Arizona opened up as 12.5-point favorites to beat the Cougars, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under for total points is set at 49.5 points.

It’s the most points Arizona has been favored in a nonconference road game since they were 25-point favorites against UTEP in 2017. Arizona is 0-3 against the spread this season.

Arizona is 28-19 all-time against Washington State since the first contest in 1963.

The Wildcats won the previous contest, a 44-6 drubbing in Pullman, which kickstarted Arizona’s seven-game winning streak to end the 2023 season. Arizona’s last game against Washington State was quarterback Noah Fifita’s first win as Arizona’s starting quarterback. The Cougars were quarterbacked by current Tennessee Titans starter Cam Ward.

Washington State dominated Duquesne, 48-7, in Pullman on Saturday. The Cougars had back-to-back punt returns for a touchdown.

The Wildcats are looking to end nonconference play with a winning record for the fifth consecutive season.