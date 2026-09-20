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There’s movement afoot. Some of it seismic.

Week 3 in college football saw unranked teams beat ranked teams.

It saw Top 25 battles go down to the wire.

How to sort it all out?

I’m here for you. The voice of logic amid the chaos.

My latest Top 25 (plus five) can be found below. First, some notes on who, where and why:

– I bumped Miami from No. 2 to No. 1. I give the Hurricanes props for already having gone on the road, twice, for conference games. Are Stanford and Wake Forest any good? The Cardinal are a mess. The Demon Deacons are frisky. It doesn’t matter. If you play respectable opponents, control the action and venture out of your comfort zone, you will be rewarded.

– Ole Miss moves from No. 9 to No. 5, basically swapping spots with LSU, after edging the Tigers in the Lane Kiffin Bowl. Both of these squads look like playoff teams. But the Rebels better be careful; next week at Florida (one of my First Five Out) has trap game written all over it.

– Elsewhere in the Magnolia State, Mississippi State continues to impress. I moved the Bulldogs up 10 spots to No. 15 after their win at South Carolina. That’s two weeks in a row notching a victory on the road against Power Four foes.