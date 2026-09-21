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Big 12 after dark, anyone?

Arizona’s Big 12 home opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, Oct. 3 will kick off at 8 p.m. at Casino Del Sol Stadium on Fox. It’s the latest kickoff time for the Wildcats since the Houston game in 2024, which kicked off at 8:15 p.m.

Arizona upset Cincinnati on the road last season, which was also the same game Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita set the program's career passing touchdowns record.

When Arizona faces Cincinnati next week, it’ll be the Bearcats’ first-ever trip to Tucson.

Cincinnati is 3-0 this season after wins over Boston College, Western Carolina and Miami (Ohio). The Bearcats open Big 12 play against Kansas State at Nippert Stadium Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.