Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is second on the team in rushing this season with 66 yards. Excluding the sacks, Fifita has gained 122 rushing yards this season, including a 30-yard touchdown run in the Wildcats’ win over NIU. Remove Fifita’s run, and Arizona would’ve had 25 carries for 54 yards against NIU, an average of 2.2 yards per attempt.

“When we talk about redline, I felt like some of that execution wasn’t where it needed to be in terms of the run game,” Brennan said. “Some of that was just missed assignments. Cleaning that up is an absolute priority for us this week. That’s something we have done a good job of. The week before, we ran the ball against a really good BYU team. That’s something we’re aggressively attacking right now.”

The Wildcats recently added leading rusher Ismail Mahdi back into the rotation after joining the team this summer as a five-for-five player. Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris, among other student-athletes at other schools, successfully filed a temporary restraining order against the NCAA to have eligibility this season. Their scheduled hearing with the NCAA on Monday was pushed a week to Monday, Sept. 28, leaving Mahdi and Harris eligible to play this week.

Mahdi missed the first game of the season against Northern Arizona, because it was prior to the TRO and he didn’t play in the BYU game, even though he was active.

Arizona’s coaches felt like the physical nature of an opponent like BYU, coupled with Reescano and Craig’s ability to pass block in the pocket for Fifita, the Wildcats’ Big 12 opener was more suitable for the aforementioned running backs.