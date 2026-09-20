“What an incredible young man, how cool that was, having Nick Foles on the jumbotron, just celebrating that with him, becoming the all-time passing leader,” Brennan said.

Added Mizell: “We were all hype for him, because we know what type of person he is, the type of work he puts in. It was just a special moment. It doesn’t really get any bigger than that.”

Fifita ended Saturday night completing 31 of 34 passes for 325 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. On the same drive Fifita set Arizona’s passing yards record, he scored a 30-yard rushing touchdown — the second rushing touchdown of the season for the Arizona quarterback.

Fifita had one of his most efficient passing performances as a Wildcat, completing 91% of his passes, which bested Foles for the best single-game completion percentage with a minimum of 30 attempts. It’s Fifita’s second-best completion rate behind his performance at Houston last season, when he completed 24 of 26 passes (92.7%), which is also an Arizona record. Fifita completed his first eight passes and had a streak of 19 straight completions on Saturday.

“He was incredible,” Brennan said while looking at the stat sheet from Saturday. “How about that? How many games have you been a part of like that? That is my thing with Noah Fifita: the whole country should be talking about this kid, not just based on how he plays, but the choices he has made throughout his career here.

“That’s rare. So many other people have jumped ship and have taken the money and have gone somewhere different or looked for something new where the grass is greener. That guy stayed here and watered the grass here and made it into something truly special.”