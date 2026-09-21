But statistics showed even more than the score how completely Arizona State dominated the game. The Sun Devils rolled up 431 yards total offense while Arizona came up with perhaps its worst rushing record in modern history. The Wildcats finished the afternoon with a net loss of 53 yards rushing. Arizona had 95 net yards on total offense.

No less than 10 Arizona State backs ran for more yardage than any Arizona back. Arizona quarterback Ralph Hunsaker was thrown for a 56-yard loss in the game.

And the rout was evident at the outset of the game. The Sun Devils scored on their first series of plays with quarterback John Hangartner pitching 18 yards to Burton. On the next Sun Devil play of the first quarter, Burton took a reverse and raced 48 yards around left end to score. Less than three minutes into the second quarter, Burton, the 1957 national scoring and passing champion, breezed 11 yards around end for his final score. By halftime, the score was 25-0.

Arizona's only bright spot in its final football game of the 1958 season was the setting of a national record by Dave Hibbert, junior halfback from Phoenix. Hibbert caught seven passes for 92 yards yesterday to push his 1958 total to 61 pass receptions for 606 yards.

The previous national record of 57 catches was set in 1952 by Ed Brown of Fordham University.

Now the national pass-receiving record, once held by end Hank Stanton of Arizona in 1941, returns to the Tucson campus.

And quarterback Ralph Hunsaker, completing 14 of 25 passes, unofficially won the national passing championship. Randy Duncan of Iowa completed 10 of 21 against Notre Dame yesterday for a total of 101 completions for the season.