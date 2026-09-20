Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 31
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Date: Nov. 30, 1957
Where: Tempe
Winner: ASU, 47-7
What was reported at the time:
By ABE CHANIN
Star Sports Editor
GOODWIN STADIUM, Tempe, Nov. 30 (Special) — Arizona State College at Tempe, putting the final glitter on the greatest football season in Arizona gridiron history, stormed over the University of Arizona, 47-7, here Saturday night.
The mighty giants of Western collegiate football, ranked 11th in the nation last week, set an amazing array of records in slashing Arizona’s hapless Wildcats as they won the Border Conference championship.
The Sun Devils scored 5:47 minutes after the opening kickoff and held Arizona without a point until the end of the third quarter when Ralph Hunsaker passed 19 yards to Carl Hazlett.
Arizona State College at Tempe collected the first full schedule undefeated season in state history. The Sun Devils won 10 straight games and have a string of 12 straight going, including last year’s 20-0 blanking of Arizona at Tucson.
Leon Burton, the Sun Devils’ brilliant ball carrier, won the national rushing championship with a total of 1,126 yards. Burton also topped the nation in scoring with 96 points, and his teammate, Senior Bob Mulgado, finished second in the U.S. with 93 points.
Quarterback John Hangartner engineered the second worst licking the Wildcats have taken from ASC in the 58 years of this grid series. Hangartner pitched four touchdown passes for a new ASC school record. He passed 30 yards to fullback Joe Belland, 46 yards and again 20 yards to Burton and also hit end Clancy Osborne for a 36-yard touchdown.
Burton, in all, scored four touchdowns. In addition to the two he took from Hangartner, the Flint, Mich., junior gathered a 32-yard pass from Mulgado and opened the second half by racing 52 yards around left end on the finest run of the night.
Mulgado scored one touchdown on a seven-yard run and kicked five extra points.
For Arizona, the defeat closed out the worst season in Wildcat grid history. Arizona finished with a 1-8-1 record for the 1957 season. The worst previous season was the 1949 record of 2-7-1.
The crushing defeat, witnessed by 17,000 fans here and thousands more who heard and saw the game via radio and TV, was expected but still disappointing for Arizona Coach Ed Doherty.
It was on this same field that Doherty had coached the Sun Devils to their first great post-World War II season in 1950 when ASC had a 9-1 record.
Burton, who will be back next season along with most of this great Sun Devil team, set a new national record. He averaged 9.62 yards per carry to break the mark of 8.57 by Larry McPhail of Oklahoma.
But it wasn’t Burton or Hangartner or any one Sun Devil player. The Sun Devils showed a power-deep array of backs and much better line play than expected.
In the first quarter, Arizona never got closer to scoring than the 37-yard line. In the second period, the Wildcats drove to the 6 before they were stalled.
Here is how the scoring went:
First Quarter
Arizona won the toss and elected to receive. The Wildcats couldn't move the ball, and the Sun Devils took over on the Arizona 45. In 6 plays, ASC scored when Hangartner passed to Belland and the big fullback raced down the sidelines to score on a 30-yard play. Mulgado kicked the point. 5:47 was gone.
ASC 7, Arizona 0
Just before the end of the quarter, the Sun Devils opened an 82-yard scoring march from their 18. A 15-yard penalty on Arizona and a 24-yard pass play from Hangartner to Clancy Osborne were the keys to the touchdown.
Second Quarter
Mulgado, getting perfect blocking, ran 7 yards around right end to score with 10 minutes gone in the quarter. Mulgado kicked the point.
ASC 14, Arizona 0
A few minutes later, Jim Mason fumbled Mulgado's punt and End Bill Spanko recovered for ASC on the Arizona 32. One pass play missed, and then Mulgado hooked up with Burton on a 32-yard scoring pass play. 5:47 was gone. Mulgado's kick missed.
ASC 20, Arizona 0
Arizona, led by Mason’s quick passes to Jack Redhair, moved to the Sun Devil 22. But Overall fumbled and Tom Ford recovered for ASC on the 39.
Taking advantage of the break, the Sun Devils scored three plays later. Hangartner passed 15 yards to Burton and then hit the flashy halfback on a screen pass that carried 46 yards as Burton sped down the sidelines to score with 5:10 left. Mulgado kicked the point.
ASC 27, Arizona 0
Arizona then drove from its 26 to the 6 but failed to score. An illegal receiver downfield on fourth down pushed the Cats back to the 21.
In the first half, ASC had 8 first downs to Arizona’s 8. The Sun Devils had 219 yards of total offense to the Wildcats' 110.
Third Period
On the second play of the half, Burton circled left end for 52 yards and a score. Mulgado kicked the point.
ASC 34, Arizona 0
Arizona was forced back and had to punt from deep in its own territory. The Sun Devils got the ball on the Arizona 36 and on the first play Hangartner passed to Osborne for 36 yards and the score. Mulgado missed the kick for the extra point with 6:05 gone.
ASC 40, Arizona 0
Ron Erhardt intercepted a Mason pass to give the Sun Devils the ball on the Arizona 33. Four plays later, Hangartner passed to Burton for 20 yards and the touchdown. Mulgado kicked the point.
ASC 47, Arizona 0
Arizona marched 75 yards and scored on Ralph Hunsaker’s 19-yard screen pass to Hazlett. 1:44 was left in the period. Hunsaker kicked the point.
ASC 47, Arizona 7
Fourth Quarter
Livingston broke up an ASC touchdown drive when he intercepted Hangartner’s pass in the end zone and ran the ball out to the 6. It was the only scoreless quarter of the game.
Press Box Notes
The Sun Devils, who make the most out of the multiple offense, gained 406 yards on total offense to Arizona’s 299. Arizona had the edge in first downs, 19-13, but that was because the Sun Devils scored over long route, using passes most of the way, just as Texas Western did in ripping Arizona, 51-14, earlier in the season.
It was a great night all the way for the Sun Devils, and their enthusiastic fans roared with approval. The rocket shooter used up extra rockets; he was so excited and throughout the halftime entertainment, the announcer made great play of referring to Arizona State University.
The battle of the bands was a standoff with great performances from both marching units.
The mayor of McKeesport, Pa., home of Bobby Mulgado, came out for the game. It was the final collegiate game for Mulgado.
Quarterback Hangartner was voted the most valuable player of the game.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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