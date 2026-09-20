It was on this same field that Doherty had coached the Sun Devils to their first great post-World War II season in 1950 when ASC had a 9-1 record.

Burton, who will be back next season along with most of this great Sun Devil team, set a new national record. He averaged 9.62 yards per carry to break the mark of 8.57 by Larry McPhail of Oklahoma.

But it wasn’t Burton or Hangartner or any one Sun Devil player. The Sun Devils showed a power-deep array of backs and much better line play than expected.

In the first quarter, Arizona never got closer to scoring than the 37-yard line. In the second period, the Wildcats drove to the 6 before they were stalled.

Here is how the scoring went:

First Quarter

Arizona won the toss and elected to receive. The Wildcats couldn't move the ball, and the Sun Devils took over on the Arizona 45. In 6 plays, ASC scored when Hangartner passed to Belland and the big fullback raced down the sidelines to score on a 30-yard play. Mulgado kicked the point. 5:47 was gone.

ASC 7, Arizona 0

Just before the end of the quarter, the Sun Devils opened an 82-yard scoring march from their 18. A 15-yard penalty on Arizona and a 24-yard pass play from Hangartner to Clancy Osborne were the keys to the touchdown.

Second Quarter

Mulgado, getting perfect blocking, ran 7 yards around right end to score with 10 minutes gone in the quarter. Mulgado kicked the point.

ASC 14, Arizona 0