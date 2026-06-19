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The Hotline is delighted to provide West Coast fans with a regular dive into the recruiting process through the eyes and ears of Brandon Huffman, the Phoenix-based national recruiting analyst for Rivals/On3. He submitted the following report on June 18.

The final countdown

We have reached the last weekend for official visits. With so many recruits making early commitments, the visit calendar is fairly light in late June.

Some schools originally anticipated having at least 10 prospects on campus this weekend, only to see those targets move their visit schedules up or commit elsewhere.

Still, there are plenty of schools with key recruits coming to town and negotiations set to unfold. Targets who already visited once could return for unofficial visits, with their representatives, to finalize deals.

It's all in the art of the deal, which has become the most important part of the recruiting process.

Pac-10 legacies visits

Three schools will host the sons of illustrious alumni this weekend. All three were in the Pac-10 when their fathers played — and those same dads are expected to join their sons for the visits.

– One is already committed to follow in his father’s footsteps: Duece Jones-Drew, the running back from Concord (California) De La Salle, who will wear No. 21 for UCLA just as his father, All-American Maurice Jones-Drew, did in the early 2000s.