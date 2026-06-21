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The Tucson Sugar Skulls continued their winning streak and outlasted their in-state rival Arizona Rattlers, 35-28, Saturday night at Tucson Arena.

With nearly 4,000 people in attendance, including Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita and several members of the UA football team, Tucson rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the first half to beat the Rattlers and avenge its 42-point loss to Arizona earlier in the season.

Tucson has won four straight games dating back to midseason bye week, and is now 5-12 all-time against its in-state rival.

After Rattlers quarterback and IFL veteran Drew Powell accounted for two touchdowns in the first half, the Sugar Skulls fell into a 14-0 hole.

Tucson kicker Ben Woodard kicked a 44-yard field goal in the second quarter to put the Sugar Skulls on the board, 14-3. Woodard also kicked a deuce in the fourth quarter.

The most notable difference between the Rattlers' 66-14 drubbing of the Sugar Skulls in Glendale earlier in the season and Saturday night was Tucson's quarterback. When Tucson went into the bye week with a 2-6 record, the Sugar Skulls signed former IFL MVP Ja'Rome Johnson, who has given the offense a spark since joining the team.

Even though Johnson was 7 for 20 passing, he threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Jaron Waters and running back Brandon Mackey, who scored go-ahead touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter. Mackey had three touchdowns on Saturday.

Arizona was 3 for 11 on third down against Tucson's defense, which intercepted Powell thrice on Saturday.