The Tucson Sugar Skulls continued their winning streak and outlasted their in-state rival Arizona Rattlers, 35-28, Saturday night at Tucson Arena.
With nearly 4,000 people in attendance, including Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita and several members of the UA football team, Tucson rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the first half to beat the Rattlers and avenge its 42-point loss to Arizona earlier in the season.
Tucson has won four straight games dating back to midseason bye week, and is now 5-12 all-time against its in-state rival.
After Rattlers quarterback and IFL veteran Drew Powell accounted for two touchdowns in the first half, the Sugar Skulls fell into a 14-0 hole.
Tucson kicker Ben Woodard kicked a 44-yard field goal in the second quarter to put the Sugar Skulls on the board, 14-3. Woodard also kicked a deuce in the fourth quarter.
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The most notable difference between the Rattlers' 66-14 drubbing of the Sugar Skulls in Glendale earlier in the season and Saturday night was Tucson's quarterback. When Tucson went into the bye week with a 2-6 record, the Sugar Skulls signed former IFL MVP Ja'Rome Johnson, who has given the offense a spark since joining the team.
Even though Johnson was 7 for 20 passing, he threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Jaron Waters and running back Brandon Mackey, who scored go-ahead touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter. Mackey had three touchdowns on Saturday.
Arizona was 3 for 11 on third down against Tucson's defense, which intercepted Powell thrice on Saturday.
Tucson defensive back Aaron Jackson, who was recently named IFL Special Teams Player of the Week, intercepted Powell on the final drive to seal the win for the Sugar Skulls.
The Sugar Skulls have won four consecutive games against the Orlando Pirates, New Mexico Chupacabras, the defending IFL champion Vegas Knight Hawks and the Rattlers.
Tucson (6-6) faces the Northern Arizona Wranglers (1-10) at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Sunday at 1 p.m. Tucson has a two-game lead over the San Antonio Gunslingers for the final spot in the IFL playoffs.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports