It's somewhat of a lull period for the Arizona football team.
Arizona football is about a month and some change away from the start of training camp — nearly two months away from the season opener — and the program is in a player-run period for the summer.
However, some UA fans have questions about the program. Most of them are about recruiting.
We opened the social media mailbox and solicited questions regarding Arizona football. Away we go.
Who is on the complete list of recruits who took official visits this past weekend?
This past weekend was one of the more interesting wave of 2027 recruits to come through Tucson for an official visit.
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Arizona hosted six players for official visits and four of them hail from Crean Lutheran in Irvine, California. The other two were three-star Houston-area running back Curtis Zeno and Bay Area safety Uatesoni Pifeleti.
The quartet of teammates were three-star quarterback Caden Jones, four-star wide receiver Ty Johnson, three-star wide receiver Braylen Ross and three-star cornerback Evan Mack. Ross, who grew up in San Diego, is currently committed to Arizona's 2027 recruiting class.
It's conceivable for Arizona to land the Crean Lutheran teammates as a package deal, similarly to the 2022 recruiting class that had quarterback Noah Fifita, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, linebacker Jacob Manu and tight end Keyan Burnett from Servite High School in Anaheim, California.
Jones' older brother, Carter Jones, is a redshirt freshman linebacker for the Wildcats. The younger Jones has passed for 4,113 yards, 42 touchdowns and three interceptions in his high school career. The 6-3, 185-pound Jones is also considering Baylor and Washington.
The 6-2, 205-pound Johnson is also considering Kentucky and has offers from Georgia, Oregon, UCLA, Texas Tech and Washington, among others. As a junior, Johnson had 25 catches for 436 yards and nine touchdowns.
Six Crean Lutheran seniors have offers from Arizona. In addition to the aforementioned four Crean Lutheran players, cornerback Jacob Whitehead and linebacker Ahmeer Williamson also have offers from the UA.
If other Crean Lutheran players follow Ross to Arizona, it wouldn't the only batch of teammates joining the Wildcats in 2027. Arizona linebacker commit Davon Smith, cornerback Jaylen Oliver and defensive lineman Logan Draper are teammates at Westfield High School in Houston.
Do you know the status of freshman offensive lineman Justin Morales?
Morales isn't on the roster yet, but he will be soon.
Morales, who was previously committed to Kansas State before signing with the Wildcats, recently graduated from Franklin High School in El Paso, Texas. He joined the team last week and is expected to be officially added to the roster in the near future.
The 6-4, 265-pound Morales is one of Arizona's top signees for 2026. Morales also received offers from Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Baylor, Arizona State, Texas Tech, Wisconsin and the hometown UTEP Miners.
Morales is expected to bolster Arizona's depth at offensive tackle, but will likely be a project player to build up his strength and frame, similarly to Bay Area native and redshirt freshman Louis Akpa, who gained about 40 pounds in the last year and is now Tristan Bounds' backup at right tackle.
Can you do an overall roundup of the 2027 recruiting class?
Arizona is expected to have a splash of California commits soon, but the Wildcats' 2027 recruiting class is a Texas-heavy group.
Arizona has a dozen commits for 2027 and eight of them are from Texas. It's the most Texans for Arizona since head coach Brent Brennan's first recruiting cycle in 2025, which had nine Texas-bred players — the most since 2005.
Five of Arizona's Texas commits are from the Houston area: the Westfield trio and running backs Wayne Shanks Jr. and Curtis Zeno, who committed last week. Shanks, who's rated by 247Sports.com as the No. 42 running back for 2027, is Arizona's highest-rated commit.
Other uncommitted Texans to monitor are linebacker Bryce Breeden (Bridge City, Texas), offensive lineman Mason Joshua (Forney, Texas), defensive lineman Finn Walker (Conroe, Texas).
The push for Texas prospects started under former head coach Jedd Fisch, as the Wildcats were transitioning into the Big 12, a conference with four members in Texas: TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor and Houston.
Brennan and his staff doubled down on adding players from Texas — a state rich with football talent and traditions — especially the cities with airports that have direct flights to Tucson (i.e. Houston, Dallas and San Antonio), while also prioritizing in-state recruits and players from California and other western states.
Here's a complete look at Arizona's 2027 recruiting class.
Ahzan Bacote
Position: Defensive line
Height, weight: 6-2, 260 pounds
Hometown (school): San Antonio (Cornerstone Christian)
Logan Draper
Position: Defensive line
Height, weight: 6-2, 250 pounds
Hometown (school): Houston (Spring Westfield High School)
Rome Ewell
Position: Linebacker
Height, weight: 6-1, 210 pounds
Hometown (school): Springtown, Texas (Springtown)
Dieter Lotulelei
Position: Defensive end
Height, weight: 6-3, 225 pounds
Hometown (school): Salt Lake City (West High School)
Max Markofski
Position: Tight end
Height, weight: 6-4, 228 pounds
Hometown (school): Mission Viejo, California (Mission Viejo High School)
Jaylen Oliver
Position: Cornerback
Height, weight: 6-0, 175 pounds
Hometown (school): Houston (Spring Westfield High School)
Braylen Ross
Position: Wide receiver
Height, weight: 6-4, 200 pounds
Hometown (school): Irvine, California (Crean Lutheran High School)
Wayne Shanks Jr.
Position: Running back
Height, weight: 5-11, 195 pounds
Hometown (school): Houston (Kinkaid High School)
Davon Smith
Position: Linebacker
Height, weight: 5-10, 220 pounds
Hometown (school): Houston (Spring Westfield High School)
Trey Smith
Position: Wide receiver
Height, weight: 6-0, 165 pounds
Hometown (school): Gilbert (Williams Field High School)
Luke Stevens
Position: Safety
Height, weight: 6-0, 180 pounds
Hometown (school): North Richland Hills, Texas (Fort Worth Christian)
Curtis Zeno
Position: Running back
Height, weight: 5-10, 190 pounds
Hometown (school): Katy, Texas (Paetow High School)
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports