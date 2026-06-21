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It's somewhat of a lull period for the Arizona football team.

Arizona football is about a month and some change away from the start of training camp — nearly two months away from the season opener — and the program is in a player-run period for the summer.

However, some UA fans have questions about the program. Most of them are about recruiting.

We opened the social media mailbox and solicited questions regarding Arizona football. Away we go.

Who is on the complete list of recruits who took official visits this past weekend?

This past weekend was one of the more interesting wave of 2027 recruits to come through Tucson for an official visit.

Arizona hosted six players for official visits and four of them hail from Crean Lutheran in Irvine, California. The other two were three-star Houston-area running back Curtis Zeno and Bay Area safety Uatesoni Pifeleti.

The quartet of teammates were three-star quarterback Caden Jones, four-star wide receiver Ty Johnson, three-star wide receiver Braylen Ross and three-star cornerback Evan Mack. Ross, who grew up in San Diego, is currently committed to Arizona's 2027 recruiting class.

It's conceivable for Arizona to land the Crean Lutheran teammates as a package deal, similarly to the 2022 recruiting class that had quarterback Noah Fifita, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, linebacker Jacob Manu and tight end Keyan Burnett from Servite High School in Anaheim, California.