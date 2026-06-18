How was the experience at the Manning Passing Academy last year?

A: "It's a great experience. They do such a good job and learning from the Mannings is a blessing because they're two of the greatest to ever do it. The social part is an underrated aspect of the game.

"You're there with the top quarterbacks in the country, so you're building those relationships and having those conversations and have experiences at functions and (social gatherings) you go to.

"It's great because during the season, you play some of those guys. We have those interactions and go back to the Manning Passing Academy where you remember some memories; Avery Johnson, Rocco Becht and even Kevin Jennings in the bowl game. There's a respect built and there's relationships, and then you learn so much as a quarterback and as a player."

Some preseason lists and rankings in the offseason are underestimating you as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12 and Arizona's place in the conference. Do you use that as motivation? Do you ignore it? How do you handle preseason buzz or lack thereof?

A: "To an extent. It goes both ways. To be honest, Coach Doege wants us to see that to put a chip on our shoulder. Him and Coach G remind us every day that nobody truly believes in us.

"We can say that we're contenders, but nobody outside of our facility or Tucson believes that we can go out and win a Big 12 championship. You want it to drive you and use it as motivation, but at the end of the day, those lists don't matter in my eyes or this team's eyes.