Saturday night will feature an in-state rivalry in Tucson and Noah Fifita is taking the field — and there's a non-zero chance the Territorial Cup will be in the Arizona quarterback's hands at kickoff.
Don't fret if you're an Arizona fan. It's not Sept. 5 or the start of the college football season — and Fifita didn't launch his professional career this summer.
Fifita and Arizona freshman linebacker Dash Fifita, the younger brother of the UA star quarterback, will be the honorary captains for the Tucson Sugar Skulls' home battle with the Arizona Rattlers at Tucson Arena Saturday at 7 p.m.
This time, Fifita will be in attendance to support the host team instead of former Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura, who has played two games at Tucson Arena for the Vegas Knight Hawks, including last year's IFL championship game and the season opener between Vegas and the Sugar Skulls.
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Two weeks ago, Arizona defensive end Tre Smith and wide receiver Tre Spivey were honorary captains before the Sugar Skulls' win over New Mexico.
"It's a blessing and super fun to watch," Fifita said of the IFL. "At the end of the day, football is football. Being a football fan, being able to watch football is great. Seeing the different nuances was awesome. ... It was so fun to watch and then we went as a team a couple weeks ago. They do a great job with the Sugar Skulls. They put on a great show and I'm excited to go back."
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and the UA staff explored having a closer relationship with Tucson's professional indoor football team.
"To be honest, I didn't really know about the Sugar Skulls," Fifita said. "For Coach Brennan to put an emphasis on that, being able to support them, being able to support Tucson in that way, it's awesome. That's who Coach Brennan has always been. He's a genuine guy, he loves the people and he loves the people of Tucson. That's a great leader to follow."
Besides being an honorary captain at Tucson Arena, Fifita has a busy summer leading up to his final hurrah at Arizona, with fall camp set to begin in early August. Fifita is returning to the Manning Passing Academy next weekend in Louisiana.
The three-day camp, hosted by legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, features the top quarterbacks in college football and will be held at Nicholls State.
Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege, when he quarterbacked Texas Tech, was roommates with former UA quarterback Nick Foles at the Manning Passing Academy in 2011.
Before Fifita's cameo at Tucson Arena for the Sugar Skulls-Rattlers game and his trip to the bayou, he joined "Spears & Ali" on ESPN Tucson to discuss his offseason and why he believes the Wildcats can win their first-ever Big 12 championship following a nine-win season.
How do the players go about maintaining the established culture under the Brennan regime and build on the success from last year?
A: "Coach Brennan gives us that leniency. He relies on our leadership and the older guys to bring the young guys along. Our culture and standard is 'Redline.' You hear it all the time in interviews and in the facility. It's clear-cut: we know what the standard is. We know what the expectations are and Coach Brennan has shown that day in and day out.
"More importantly, you show that through your actions and you show that in summer workouts. This is where you build the culture and build the identity. This is where leaders and guys have to take over because coaches aren't present. These are player-run practices. This is where we have to earn our stripes and this is where we build the culture and identity that we want to carry into the season."
Every team has its own identity, so what's unique about the identity of the 2026 UA football team?
A: "We're definitely older, so there's more experience, especially on the offensive side of the ball. The best teams are player-run. The best teams have players who hold each other accountable. We're definitely getting into that aspect and Coach Brennan, Coach Doege and (defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales) had those conversations with us about taking over and being more assertive.
"Coach Cullen Carroll, our strength and conditioning coach, he does a great job of building mental toughness with physical strength. He's the guy that takes over for the next two months in terms of building 'Redline' and showing what that looks like.
"This is where we build our foundation. This is where we have to really go to work, mentally and physically, to get us ready for fall camp and the season."
Now that it's your last offseason at Arizona, how are you processing everything and how do you forecast what the second half of the year could look like?
A: "Every season is similar in the mindset space, but there's more of an emphasis because it's all or nothing now. This is my last opportunity to do what I said I was going to do. This is my last opportunity do what I came back here to do, which is win a Big 12 championship — win a Rose Bowl and put us in that conversation.
"I'm all-in. There's no more house money, there's no more chips, I'm all-in. I feel like I'm backed in a corner, but this is where I'm comfortable. Me and Coach Doege talk about it all the time: when everyone is against you, this is where we're comfortable because the only place we can go is forward."
How was the experience at the Manning Passing Academy last year?
A: "It's a great experience. They do such a good job and learning from the Mannings is a blessing because they're two of the greatest to ever do it. The social part is an underrated aspect of the game.
"You're there with the top quarterbacks in the country, so you're building those relationships and having those conversations and have experiences at functions and (social gatherings) you go to.
"It's great because during the season, you play some of those guys. We have those interactions and go back to the Manning Passing Academy where you remember some memories; Avery Johnson, Rocco Becht and even Kevin Jennings in the bowl game. There's a respect built and there's relationships, and then you learn so much as a quarterback and as a player."
Some preseason lists and rankings in the offseason are underestimating you as one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12 and Arizona's place in the conference. Do you use that as motivation? Do you ignore it? How do you handle preseason buzz or lack thereof?
A: "To an extent. It goes both ways. To be honest, Coach Doege wants us to see that to put a chip on our shoulder. Him and Coach G remind us every day that nobody truly believes in us.
"We can say that we're contenders, but nobody outside of our facility or Tucson believes that we can go out and win a Big 12 championship. You want it to drive you and use it as motivation, but at the end of the day, those lists don't matter in my eyes or this team's eyes.
"People show rankings and preseason rankings don't matter. ... At the end of the day, rankings don't matter until the final rankings. That's something that we live by. There's a balance. There's a balance to have motivation and the edge, but there's also that part where you can't live by that.
"At the end of the day, none of that matters. Even if we're No. 1 in the country, you can't get content. It goes both ways."
From your perspective, what gives you the belief and confidence that your team can achieve winning a Big 12 championship and have a better season than last year?
A: "I can't give you too much, but I know our standard and our expectations. The mentality that Coach B and Coach Doege have built, it's special. That's what you saw last year, but that edge is here now. We're going to play with an edge that we're the best on the field.
"I know people are worried that we lost five great (defensive backs), but you bring Jay'Vion Cole back, who I think is the best cornerback in the Big 12. You bring in some transfers like Malcolm Hartzog, Daylen Austin, Gavin Hunter is coming back. We're going to reload on that side.
"That front seven and that scheme is always hard to go against, but then you see the personnel we have there. Tre Smith is one of the best defensive linemen I've ever played against. (Linebackers) Chase Kennedy and Taye Brown are back. (Defensive lineman) Mays Pese is coming back and (defensive end) Dominic Lolesio had a great spring.
"Defensively, we're going to reload and Coach G is going to get that side of the ball right. Offensively, this is the most explosive offense I've ever been a part of.
"The depth we have at receiver, we're 10 guys deep. Isaiah Mizell is having one of the best summers I've seen, but then you go add Gio Richardson, who's going to have a breakout year, then Tre Spivey and Chris Hunter.
"Our running backs, we're four deep. The (offensive linemen), we've got all of our guys back. The tight end room is going to be special. I promise we have the personnel to be explosive.
"We have the coaches and the mentality to be the best offense in the country. We have that belief."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports