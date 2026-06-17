A: "For sure. Kevin Guy was the owner of the team for the last several years. It's always a rivalry and the rivalry continues, especially since they're right down the street from us.

"We're looking forward to it, but we're not going to make this a bigger game than what it is. We're taking this one game at a time, execute the game play and just go 1-0 each week. That's our motto for the second half of the season."

There's still a long way to go, but considering the IFL championship is in Tucson this summer and it's conceivable for the Sugar Skulls to play for a title, what gives you confidence that this team can win an IFL title?

A: "I see it at practice. They're locked in and focused and they pay attention to small details, so we always know what we're doing in games. We also have some really good coaches. I don't want to discredit the coaching staff. They've been really good at teaching these guys the game and getting the most out of each group.

"All around, we're happy with how things are going so far. ... That game against Vegas showed that we can play and win against any team in this league. We beat a really good team in Orlando and the best team in the west in Vegas. I think it shows we can beat anybody in this league and play with anybody in this league.

"When you win a game like that, the confidence level is going to rise up. We've already been a different team, but I think you're going to see it rise to another level after this past weekend."

Extra points