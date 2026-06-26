Gaddis is humbly aware that he's got a tall task ahead as far as building a roster over the next few years, but he's encouraged by his roster of nearly 30 players, especially after Santa Rita didn't field a team three years ago and only had six players arrive to spring practices last year.

"The numbers are better; they're responding and adjusting to the culture change, but it's about getting everybody onboard," Gaddis said. "We're doing better than what they've done in the past. That's all you can ask for.

"I just want them to believe in themselves. If you believe in yourself, you can do anything. That's the biggest thing. I took this job because I want to help kids develop their skillset and go to college. Say they don't go to college, I just want them to be good young men, because I know if I didn't have a coach, I don't know where I would be. Not just the development of my football skills, but the character, the discipline, things like that.

"That goes a long way and it's the reason I coach — and it's why I came back to Santa Rita to help these inner-city kids. ... It's just about getting the community educated and understand that Santa Rita football, yeah, we were dying, but now we're back and growing.

"We just need to get kids in here to help us win. I know it's going to take time, but there's kids on the east side. We just gotta keep them on the east side rather than going all over town."

'EAT'

Gaddis is implementing "EAT" (pronounced eat) into the Santa Rita football program. It's an acronym for effort, attitude and toughness.