Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
ARIZONA WILDCATS ROUT TEMPE BULLDOGS, 23-0
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Matchup: Game 19
Date: Oct. 10, 1942
Where: Tempe
Winner: Arizona, 23-0
What was reported at the time:
By VIC THORNTON
GOODWIN STADIUM, Tempe, Oct. 10.— (Special) — University of Arizona Wildcats rolled to their third consecutive triumph of the season, a 23 to 0 conquest of the never-give-up Tempe Bulldogs, in a Border Conference game here tonight witnessed by a crowd of 7,500.
After being turned back by an indomitable Bulldogs stand on the Tempe three-yard line in the first quarter, Arizona, with Rambling Bob Ruman at the controls, roared 75 yards for its first score in the second period, with Ruman knifing through 14 yards for the tally. Tackle Jack Irish ran true to form by adding the conversion. A few minutes later, fullback Jim Negri crashed through Tempe's line and blocked Al Onofrio's kick behind the goal for a safety.
Lead at Half
Arizona held a 9 to 0 advantage at the half. Ruman engineered the second scoring drive in the third period, driving three for the touchdown after he and Jim Negri had spearheaded a 71-yard crunch. The third tally came on the fourth play of the fourth quarter with Rambling Bob hitting Tip Killingsworth with a 21-yard pass. Irish added his third extra point, although there was a little discussion over it, and to all intents the game was over.
Al Onofrio, Tempe's great kicker, lived up to his advance press notices with punt after punt, which pulled the Bulldogs out of danger. At least four of his kicks were made from behind the goal line. John Barlarz, Tempe tackle, was outstanding with spectacular stops which did much to take the starch out of the Cats in the first period.
Cats Dominate
With the exception of punting, the Wildcats dominated the statistical sheet, piling up 20 first downs and rolling up 284 yards from scrimmage to seven first downs and 61 yards from scrimmage for the Bulldogs. Tempe, however, lost 33 yards in the secondary department, getting only a net gain of 27, thus maintaining their record of being the top defensive eleven in the nation. Via the air lines, Arizona completed six out of ten for 110 yards, while Tempe completed four out of nine for 30 yards.
Despite Negri’s block of one of his kicks for a safety. Onofrio averaged 45.8 yards on his boots. Arizona's first string performed as usual, but the second stringers who saw action for the last half of the game showed a lack of experience.
First Quarter
Arizona kicks off. Irish boots over the goal line to Vitek, who gets back to 14, stepped by Johnson. Petropolis nails Vitek for a loss of two. Two more plays, including Unlober failing to gain. Onofrio punts to the midfield stripe. Negri knives through for ten, laterals to Johnson for no gain. Ruman rushed on an attempted forward pass, grounds it and Cats penalized 15 for intentionally grounding the pass. Ruman cut through right tackle for 20. Ruman fumbles but recovers and is tackled by Barklarz on Tempe 21. Bulldogs fail to gain. Onofrio forced to kick; boots to Ruman on Arizona 27. Ramlin' Robert threads way to Tempe 48 for a gain of 25. Ruman picks up 11 on fake pass. Johnson breaks loose to Tempe 20. Ruman gains five yards. Negri punches to three-yard stripe. Arizona drive bogs down before inspired Tempe plays and Cats lose ball on downs on Tempe three. Onofrio kicks out of danger. Cats in possession of the ball on Tempe 42 as the first quarter ends a scoreless tie.
Second Quarter
Ruman kicks to Tempe two.
Onofrio kicks back to Dirst on Arizona 45; Dirst goes back to Tempe 40. Arizona is penalized 15 on a clipping penalty, but Ruman nullifies it with beautiful 19-yard run. Negri six and then Ruman five. Ruman's long pass intended for Johnson batted down. Wildcats are penalized 15 for holding, but Ruman gets off a wobbly pass to Tommy Black, who leaps high to snag it on Tempe 33. Ruman badly rushed on the play. Ruman knifes through for ten. Negri picks up three. Then Ruman drives 14 for the score. Irish converts. Score: Arizona 7, Tempe 0.
Irish kicks off for Arizona. Marsh spills Onofrio on Tempe 11. Tempe works the ball up to 25, but the Bulldogs are penalized 5 for offside, so Onofrio kicks to Capps, who replaced Ruman, on the Tempe 46. Arizona standard drive and Negri bails out on Tempe 17. Onofrio erases it with a quick kick, which angles out on Cats' 31. Arizona drives down to Tempe 40. Bob Johnson kicks out of bounds on Tempe 4. Beautiful coffin corner kick. Tempe fails to gain. Onofrio, back to punt, crashes through and blocks Onofrio's punt behind the goal line for a safety. Score: Arizona 9, Tempe 0. Dirst returns Onofrio's free kick from his own 30 to Tempe's 43. Capps hits Black with a 22-yard pass as half ends.
Half score: Arizona 9, Tempe 0.
Arizona kicks off. Johnson nails Onofrio on Tempe 5. Tempe makes first down, but Negri breaks through and smears Figueron for a 5-yard loss. Onofrio quick kicks 52 yards to Arizona 29. Arizona punches up, gets a first-down conflict on an offside penalty against Tempe. Ruman hit Dirst with 16-yard pass. Ruman streaks through for 11 yards to Tempe 3, then drives over for a touchdown. Irish adds extra point. Score: Arizona 16, Tempe 0.
Four plays later, on which pass with out of nine attempts this fall. Irish kicks off to Onofrio. Marsh stops Onofrio on 16. Pass from Figueroa to Bunger and plunge by Onofrio nets Tempe first down. Figueroa picks up six on an end sweep over the Tempe. Tempe stalled and Onofrio punts to Arizona 13, where Hogan fumbles and recovers. Moore, left-footed frosh kicker, boots back to Tempe 36. Coach Casteel sends in Arizona's first string. Arizona penalized 15 for unnecessary roughness. Irish throws Onofrio for a four-yard loss as the third quarter ends. Score: Arizona 16, Tempe 0.
Fourth Quarter
Onofrio kicks to Dirst, who is downed on Arizona 15. Negri 8, Ruman 6. Ruman threads through for 21 yards. Ruman passes behind the line to Black to go 17 to Tempe 23. Ruman makes it a first down on Tempe 22. Ruman passes to Tip Killingsworth for a touchdown. Irish kicks looks good; official finally confirms it. Score: Arizona 23, Tempe 0.
Irish kicks off to Cours, who almost breaks into clear before being hauled down on Tempe 44. Tempe penalized for illegal substitution. Tempe pass is ruled complete on an interference penalty on Arizona at the 40, although the pass sails at least 10 yards beyond intended receiver. Tempe completes pass, Figueroa to Vukcevich, but it's no go because of backfield in motion. Knez tosses Onofrio for a 10-yard loss on an attempted pass. Onofrio kicks over the goal line. Arizona ball on own 20. Capps loses two, but Moore picks up 16 around left end. Arizona loses five on backfield in motion.
Capps hits Moore with a 15-yard pass, but the gain is nullified by an offside penalty. Capps completes an 18-yard pass to Hogan, but for the third successive time, Cats are penalized for offside. Capps passes to Knez, but for the fourth time, Cats are penalized. This time, backfield in motion. Moore kicks to Arizona 47. Cats were offside on kick, but Tempe declines the penalty. Onofrio kicks out on Arizona 24. Capps to Coutele is good for eight. Fred Johnson, frosh from Florence, cracks over for 6. Fred Johnson fumbles and recovers. Bernie Ruman kicks to Tempe 22. Jonovich gains two & game ends.
Final score: Arizona 23, Tempe 0
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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