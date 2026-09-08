Lead at Half

Arizona held a 9 to 0 advantage at the half. Ruman engineered the second scoring drive in the third period, driving three for the touchdown after he and Jim Negri had spearheaded a 71-yard crunch. The third tally came on the fourth play of the fourth quarter with Rambling Bob hitting Tip Killingsworth with a 21-yard pass. Irish added his third extra point, although there was a little discussion over it, and to all intents the game was over.

Al Onofrio, Tempe's great kicker, lived up to his advance press notices with punt after punt, which pulled the Bulldogs out of danger. At least four of his kicks were made from behind the goal line. John Barlarz, Tempe tackle, was outstanding with spectacular stops which did much to take the starch out of the Cats in the first period.

Cats Dominate

With the exception of punting, the Wildcats dominated the statistical sheet, piling up 20 first downs and rolling up 284 yards from scrimmage to seven first downs and 61 yards from scrimmage for the Bulldogs. Tempe, however, lost 33 yards in the secondary department, getting only a net gain of 27, thus maintaining their record of being the top defensive eleven in the nation. Via the air lines, Arizona completed six out of ten for 110 yards, while Tempe completed four out of nine for 30 yards.

Despite Negri’s block of one of his kicks for a safety. Onofrio averaged 45.8 yards on his boots. Arizona's first string performed as usual, but the second stringers who saw action for the last half of the game showed a lack of experience.

First Quarter