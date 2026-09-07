Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
WILDCATS’ AERIAL WARFARE ROUTS TEMPE, 20-7
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Matchup: Game 18
Date: Oct. 25, 1941
Where: Tempe
Winner: Arizona, 20-7
What was reported at the time:
By VIC THORNTON
TEMPE, Oct. 25.— (Special) — University of Arizona, striking with deadly accuracy through the airlanes, crushed Tempe, 20 to 7, here tonight in a viciously fought Border conference game before an overflow crowd of 12,000.
It was the first meeting between the bitter state rivals in four years, and there was no doubt of the Wildcats' supremacy.
When the final gun sounded, Arizona fans tore down the goal posts, and hundreds of Tempe rooters rushed on the field in an effort to retrieve them. The lights went out on a wild, milling melee.
Twice in the second quarter the Wildcats hit touchdown territory.
Then in the third quarter, Coach Dixie Howell's defending conference champions roared back into the ballgame with a 65-yard downfield march featuring the power plunging of Al Onofrio and the bullseye pitching of Bernie Vitek. Vitek hit End Bob Lackey on a 34-yard touchdown play, and Vitek added the extra point to bring the score uncomfortably close: Arizona 13, Tempe 7.
Quick Retaliation
Tempe's scoring drive stung the Cats into quick retaliation.
From their own 35, the Brigadiers, mixing aerials, laterals, power and trickery, rolled down and over to make it 20 to 7.
A beautiful double reverse — Smetana to Stanton to Banjavcic — from 11 yards out was good for the score. Jack Irish added the extra point, and that was the ballgame.
Arizona missed another touchdown in the fourth period when Smetana passed to Banjo over the goal line, only to have the play called back because the officials ruled Wild Bill wasn't five yards behind the line of scrimmage when he turned loose the toss.
On the statistical chart, the Wildcats piled up a decisive advantage in about all departments but punting. They rolled up 12 first downs to nine, and gained 201 yards from scrimmage to 88.
On passing, Arizona completed nine out of 20 for 183 yards, while the Bulldogs made good seven out of 18 for 122 yards.
Most beautiful run of the game was turned in by Wild Bill Smetana, the White Plains wraith, in the second quarter. It was his swirling 57-yard dash, right down the middle, which set up the first Arizona score.
Wild Bill finally wound up on the Tempe 18, and it looked dark indeed when Singer lost four on an attempted right sweep, and the Cats were penalized 15 for holding back to the 38.
Smetana Uncorks One
Then Smetana hit Stanton with an aerial beauty on the ten, and Big Hank strode over standing up for the tally. Irish’s attempted kick was wide.
Tackle Barnes Parker and Stanton set the stage for the Cats' second touchdown, a few minutes later, by blocking Al Onofrio’s quick kick. Seabiscuit Singer ripped center for 12, and then Smetana fired a payoff pass to Rapid Johnson on the five, and he bowled over Ybarra on his march to the goal. Irish added the extra point.
The pass play was a masterpiece of trickery, for Stanton decoyed three Tempe men off to the right, leaving the way open for Johnson.
During the first half, Smetana completed four of six passes for a total of 112 yards during the first half alone.
The Wildcats used but seven substitutes during the game, with six men — Johnson, Banjavcic, Parker, McCain and Irish — playing the entire 60 minutes.
Johnson, converted from right half to quarter at the start of the week, turned in a whale of a game.
He had little trouble handling punts during the first half. But his field generalship was excellent, his pass defense superb and his tackling sure and vicious.
Tempe’s Best Game
It was generally agreed in the press box that Tempe turned in its best game of the season. Trailing by 13 points, the Bulldogs displayed a tremendous scoring wallop in the opening minutes of the second half. Onofrio and Vitek were backfield standouts for Tempe, while Lackey, Luckett and Green were outstanding in the line.
It was Smetana's accurate passing and the inability of Tempe backs to handle Hank Stanton that was the difference between Arizona and Tempe. The Cats' devastating aerial marksmanship was just too much, and when it faltered, the backs opened up a ground attack.
Line play was rough and tough, and especially so for the battered Wildcats. McCain and Irish were at their best, and it was a long 60-minute haul. Parker, subbing for injured Joe Peggs, turned in a creditable game at the important left tackle slot, and Petropolis, Ashcraft, Taylor and Clubb saw yeoman service.
Stanton, Morse, Vail and Mallamo played those smashing defensive wing games, so demoralizing to opposing ball luggers.
The victory was Arizona's fourth in a row and its third conference victory.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
- 19 updates