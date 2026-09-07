Wild Bill finally wound up on the Tempe 18, and it looked dark indeed when Singer lost four on an attempted right sweep, and the Cats were penalized 15 for holding back to the 38.

Smetana Uncorks One

Then Smetana hit Stanton with an aerial beauty on the ten, and Big Hank strode over standing up for the tally. Irish’s attempted kick was wide.

Tackle Barnes Parker and Stanton set the stage for the Cats' second touchdown, a few minutes later, by blocking Al Onofrio’s quick kick. Seabiscuit Singer ripped center for 12, and then Smetana fired a payoff pass to Rapid Johnson on the five, and he bowled over Ybarra on his march to the goal. Irish added the extra point.

The pass play was a masterpiece of trickery, for Stanton decoyed three Tempe men off to the right, leaving the way open for Johnson.

During the first half, Smetana completed four of six passes for a total of 112 yards during the first half alone.

The Wildcats used but seven substitutes during the game, with six men — Johnson, Banjavcic, Parker, McCain and Irish — playing the entire 60 minutes.

Johnson, converted from right half to quarter at the start of the week, turned in a whale of a game.

He had little trouble handling punts during the first half. But his field generalship was excellent, his pass defense superb and his tackling sure and vicious.

Tempe’s Best Game