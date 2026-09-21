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Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita was named a Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week following his record-setting performance in the Wildcats’ 42-17 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies Saturday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

It’s the third time Fifita has received Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors. He was also Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week twice last season.

The Big 12 names two offensive, defensive and special teams players of the week, so Fifita is sharing the honor with West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins.

The Big 12 named UCF defensive back Demari Henderson and Arizona State linebacker Owen Long as Big 12 the Defensive Players of the Week. ASU returner Jaren Hamilton and Texas Tech punter Will Karoll were named the Big 12 Special Teams Players of the Week. BYU wide receiver Legend Glasker received Big 12 Freshman of the Week honors.

Arizona freshman punt returner Caleb “Jet” Smith was nominated for Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week and Big 12 Freshman of the Week for his 69-yard punt return for a touchdown — the first punt return for a touchdown by a Wildcat since Shun Brown in 2017.

Fifita completed 31 of 34 passes (91%) for 325 yards and four touchdowns against NIU, passing Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles for the most career passing yards at Arizona. Fifita also set Arizona’s single-game completion percentage with a minimum of 30 pass attempts — also passing Foles.

Fifita completed four touchdowns to four different pass catchers: wide receivers Chris Hunter, Tre Spivey and Isaiah Mizell and tight end Tyler Powell. Fifita also had a 30-yard rushing touchdown against NIU on Saturday.