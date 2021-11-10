Cats Stats: How third-down defense, field position fueled Arizona’s streak-busting victory

Nine of Cal’s 14 third-down scenarios required a gain of at least 7 yards. Only three were third-and-shorts (1-3 yards). The other two were third-and-mediums (4-6 yards).

The only successful Cal conversion came on a third-and-1 in the third quarter. The Wildcats subsequently stopped the Bears on third-and-10, limited them to a field goal that tied the score at 3-3.

(That drive began with a 30-yard gain that should have been negated by a penalty — Cal had two linemen illegally downfield — but that and other officiating gripes are another column for another time.)

The average distance Cal needed to traverse on third down to keep the chains moving was 8 yards. Linebacker Anthony Pandy remarked this week that he wasn’t on the field for many of them because they fell into the third-and-long category, requiring the nickel package that he isn’t a part of. Pandy played a season-low 52 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Rashie Hodge Jr., the nickel ’backer, played a season-high 18.

Third-and-long is a desirable neighborhood for defenses. The Wildcats got in trouble the previous week at USC, at least in part, because they couldn’t keep the Trojans out of manageable situations.