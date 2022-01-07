Hunter Echols on why he left USC for Arizona: 'I feel like this team can do big things'

When Hunter Echols joins the Arizona Wildcats in the spring, the newest addition to the UA defense may have some Western gear on him.

“Get your cowboy boots and your cowboy hat, because we’re coming to Tucson! Yeah, baby!” Echols said in an Instagram video moments after committing to Arizona as a graduate transfer Monday afternoon.

The former USC edge rusher comes to Tucson with loads of experience. In four seasons with the Trojans, the 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pound Echols recorded 50 tackles, three pass deflections and 1.5 sacks. Three of those seasons were under the direction of newly hired UA defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen, who was a linebackers coach at USC from 2016-19.

Echols is one of three defensive players Jedd Fisch and his staff have nabbed so far in the transfer portal. Former UCLA safety DJ Warnell and ex-Michigan linebacker Anthony Solomon are the others. The Wildcats also have a commitment from former UTEP star wide receiver Jacob Cowing.

The Los Angeles native joined “Spears and Ali” on ESPN Tucson to talk about why he committed to the Wildcats, his connection to the coaching staff and what he brings to the UA defense:

Why did you commit to Arizona?