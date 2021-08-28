It's a circus: Here's a team-by-team look at the wide-open Pac-12 football race

Arizona Wildcats
Ringmaster: Jedd Fisch, 1st year (0-0 at Arizona, 1-1 overall)
Springboard: 0-5 in Pac-12, 0-5 overall in 2020
Big top: Arizona Stadium
Coaching carousel: OC/OL Brennan Carroll (in), QBs Jimmie Dougherty (in), RBs Scottie Graham (in), WRs Kevin Cummings (in), TEs Jordan Paopao (in), DC Don Brown (in) , DL Ricky Hunley (in), DBs Chuck Cecil (in), DBs DeWayne Walker (in), ST/LBs Keith Dudzinski (in), HC Kevin Sumlin (out), OC Noel Mazzone (out), DC Paul Rhoads (out), WRs Taylor Mazzone (out), WRs Theron Aych (out), DBs Greg Burns (out), DL Stan Eggen (out), OL Kyle DeVan (out), LBs Andy Buh (out), TE/ST Jeremy Springer (out), RBs AJ Steward (out)
Attractions: WR Jamarye Joiner, LB Anthony Pandy, WR Stanley Berryhill, TE Bryce Wolma, OL Donovan Laie, DB Christian Roland-Wallace
Vanishing act: RB Gary Brightwell, DT Roy Lopez, QB Grant Gunnell, LB Colin Schooler, DB Lorenzo Burns, K Lucas Havrisik
House of mirrors: After one of the worst seasons in program history, if not the worst, Arizona went back to the drawing board. Problem is, there aren’t many pencils in the pouch. The cupboards are bare, that is, and new coach Jedd Fisch’s first order of business is getting the Wildcats up from the cellar.
Step right up: “I’ve been extremely fortunate in the NFL, in college, to have worked for some of the best coaches. Certainly in the NFL, most recently Coach (Bill) Belichick, Coach (Sean) McVay, Coach (Pete) Carroll. All three of them have not only influenced me but helped me and will help our football team. Coach Carroll and Coach McVay have already talked to our guys.” — Fisch
Arizona State Sun Devils
Ringmaster: Herm Edwards, 4th year (17-13 at Arizona State, 17-13 overall)
Springboard: 2-2 in Pac-12, 2-2 overall in 2020
Big top: Sun Devil Stadium
Coaching carousel: OL Mike Cavanaugh (in), TEs Juston Wood (in), TEs Adam Breneman (out), LBs Chris Claiborne (in), OL Dave Christensen (out), WR Prentice Gill (out), DB Chris Hawkins (out)
Attractions: QB Jayden Daniels, RB Rachaad White, OL Kellen Diesch, OL Donovan West, WR Geordon Porter, DB Jack Jones, DL Jermayne Lole, LB Kyle Soelle, RS D.J. Taylor, WR Jaylin Conyers
Vanishing act: P Michael Turk, WR Frank Darby, DB Aashari Crosswell, DB Evan Fields, Sr., DB Chase Lucas
House of mirrors: Where do you begin? A dark cloud looms over the ASU season, which kicks off in the midst of myriad recruiting violation allegations. Can Edwards survive the storm? All eyes will be on Tempe, that’s for sure.
Step right up: “We’re built in a way where Jayden is going to have opportunities. I think for him, just listening to him and being with him, the young receivers that he played with last year, all the work they’ve done behind the scenes and during the spring, when spring was over with, even now. Talking earlier in the green room, telling me how those guys have progressed. He has to throw the ball, there’s no doubt about that. We have to score points. You know that in this conference. You got to be in the high 30s to have a chance, right? That’s just the way it is.” — Edwards
Cal Golden Bears
Ringmaster: Justin Wilcox, 5th year (21-21 at Cal, 21-21 overall)
Springboard: 1-3 in Pac-12, 1-3 overall in 2020
Big top: California Memorial Stadium
Coaching carousel: TE Geep Chryst (in), DB Tre Watson (in), OLBs Keith Heyward (in),DC Tim DeRuyter (out), DB Marcel Yates (out), TE Marques Tuiasosopo (out)
Attractions: RB Christopher Brown, WR Nikko Remigio, WR Kekoa Crawford, LB Kuony Deng, LB Cameron Goode, DB Elijah Hicks, DB Josh Drayde, DB Raymond Woodie, DL Luc Bequette, DL Brett Johnson, TE Jake Tonges
Vanishing act: WR Makai Polk, OL Jake Curhan, OL Michael Saffell, DB Cameron Bynum, DE Brett Johnson, WR Kekoa Crawford, DB Josh Drayden, DL Zeandae Johnson
House of mirrors: The Bears had been on an upward trajectory under Justin Wilcox, improving from five wins in 2017 — his first year — to seven in Year 2 to eight in 2019. But the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign saw the Bears fall to 1-3. If QB Chase Garbers regains his edge, Cal is in for a comeback.
Step right up: “The veterans specifically, they understand what it takes. They’ve been in the fire. They’ve played a lot of reps. What we’re looking for is consistency in our performance. That starts with how we approach the offseason, our summer workouts, what we do in fall camp, and continue throughout the season to continue to improve.” — Wilcox
Colorado Buffaloes
Ringmaster: Karl Dorrell, 2nd year (4-2 at Colorado, 39-29 overall)
Springboard: 3-1 in Pac-12, 4-2 overall
Big top: Folsom Field
Coaching carousel: LB Mark Smith (in), DC Tyson Summers (out), TE Taylor Embree (out)
Attractions: RB Jarek Broussard, AP Jaylon Jackson, OL Frank Fillip, DL Terrance Lang, DB Isaiah Lewis, OL Casey Roddick, RS Dimitri Stanley, LB Carson Wells, LB Robert Barnes
Vanishing act: QB Sam Neyer, LB Nate Landman, DL Mustafa Johnson, OL Will Sherman, WR K.D. Nixon
House of mirrors: It’s more of a funhouse than a house of mirrors in Bufftown as Dorrell stunned in Year 1. He most certainly shocked disaffected UCLA fans who remember his tenure with rolled eyes. Now it’s the Buffaloes who are rolling, coming off a season that included a 4-0 start.
Step right up: “We’ve just got to continue to stay the course that we’re on right now. Colorado is making those steps of progress that are allowing for us to be competitive. At some point in time we want to be relevant and be in the championship discussion. Those are the things we work on on a daily basis. It’s not going to take overnight success, it’s going to take a gradual process to build those things. We’re well on our way in going down that road.” — Dorrell
Oregon Ducks
Ringmaster: Mario Cristobal, 5th year (25-10 at Oregon, 52-57 overall)
Springboard: 3-2 in Pac-12, 4-3 overall in 2020
Big top: Autzen Stadium
Coaching carousel: DC Tim DeRuyter (in), DC Andy Avalos (out), DBs Marcel Yates (in), DBs Keith Heyward (out)
Attractions: DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, OL T.J. Bass, RB Travis Dye, DB Jamal Hill, LB Noah Sewell, LB Isaac Slade-Matautia, Jr., DB Mykael Wright, OL Alex Forsyth
Vanishing act: DL Austin Faoliu, WR Johnny Johnson III, OL Penei Sewell, DB Jevon Holland, DB Deommodore Lenoir, DB Brady Breeze, DB Thomas Graham, TE Hunter Kampmoyer, DL Jordon Scott, DL Austin Faoliu
House of mirrors: Despite boasting perhaps the most impressive array of talent in the Pac-12 last season, the Ducks were cooked. Three losses used to be three years’ worth in the Chip Kelly era. Cristobal is one of the conference’s best coaches, though, and with plenty of stars returning, Oregon should bounce back in a hurry.
Step right up: “After being apart from each other for an entire season, the brotherhood of our football team — the chemistry, the dynamic that has made us strong over the years has been investing time in each other, spending time with each other, investing time with each other, getting to know each other, working hard, then gaining respect for each other as people, as competitors and teammates — has gone a long way.” — Cristobal
Oregon State Beavers
Ringmaster: Jonathan Smith, 4th year (9-22 at Oregon State, 9-22 overall)
Springboard: 2-5 in Pac-12, 2-5 overall in 2020
Big top: Reser Stadium
Coaching carousel: RB A.J. Steward (in), RB Michael Pitre (out)
Attractions: QB Sam Noyer, RS Champ Flemings, DB Jaydon Grant, DL Isaac Hodgins, AP/ST Jesiah Irish, TE Teagan Quitoriano, DL Simon Sandberg, LB Omar Speights, DB Nahshon Wright, LB Avery Roberts, OL Joshua Gray: WR John Dunmore
Vanishing act: OL Nous Keobounnam, LB Hamilcar Rashed, OL Nathan Eldridge, DB Nahshon Wright, RB Jermar Jefferson
House of mirrors: Much like Cal, Oregon State regressed last year after showing signs of progress. The Beavers improved from two wins in 2018 to five in 2019. Falling back to two wins in 2020 with quarterback questions entering the season isn’t the recipe for success.
Step right up: “We’ve got a lot of great things going on at Oregon State. Our recruiting continues to build a roster that we’re proud of. What these guys are doing on and off the field. Had a great summer in regards to getting bigger, stronger, faster. The continuity we’ve had on our coaching staff, returning so many assistants. Headed into year four now for me, and only having two transitions over those four years, I think it’s big for a place like Oregon State to have the consistency.” — Smith
Stanford Cardinal
Ringmaster: David Shaw, 11th year (90-36 at Stanford, 90-36 overall)
Springboard: 4-2 in Pac-12, 4-2 overall in 2020
Big top: Stanford Stadium
Coaching carousel: OL Terry Heffernan (in), OL Kevin Carberry (out)
Attractions: RB Austin Jones, DB Kyu Blu Kelly, RS Nathaniel Peat, OL Walter Rouse, P Ryan Sanborn, WR Michael Wilson, DL Thomas Booker, WR Simi Fehoko
Vanishing act: K Jet Toner, OL Drew Dalman, DB Malik Antoine, RB Houston Heimuli, QB Davis Mills, LB Curtis Robinson, DL Thomas Schaffer, DB Paulson Adebo, WR Simi Fehoko
House of mirrors: Perhaps the biggest individual loss in the conference is that of Davis Mills, who wasn’t exactly a superstar for the Cardinal, but was steady. Now Stanford is waiting for another steady presence to emerge at quarterback.
Step right up: “A lot of our guys will tell you too that they’ve noticed how we’ve been kind of picked to be the middle of the pack. That’s not where our head is, it never is. Every single year we’re trying to win the conference. I believe we have the talent to do so.” — Shaw
UCLA Bruins
Ringmaster: Chip Kelly, 4th year (10-21 at UCLA, 56-28 overall)
Springboard: 3-4 in Pac-12, 3-4 overall in 2020
Big top: Rose Bowl
Coaching carousel: WR Jerry Neuheisel (in), QBs Ryan Gunderson (in), OC/QBs Dana Bible (out), WR Jimmie Dougherty (out)
Attractions: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, TE Greg Dulcich, DB Stephan Blaylock, LB Caleb Johnson, OL Sam Marrazzo, WR/RS Kyle Philips, LB Jordan Genmark Heath
Vanishing act: RB Demetric Felton, DL Osa Odighizuwa, DB Qwuantrezz Knight
House of mirrors: The time is now for Chip Kelly, with a returning star quarterback and some depth in the roster for the first time. That said, it’s astounding it’s come to this, waiting for the old Chip Kelly to emerge.
Step right up: “We had 115 kids for spring ball, my first season here we had about 65 for spring ball. So our numbers have changed drastically, and our classes are now a little more evenly distributed. We have a group of juniors and seniors that have been around, played a lot of football. we’re going to have to rely on that experience. The one thing I’m happy about going into the season is just our depth. I think that’s where we’ve been challenged the most. We feel like we’ve solved some of the depth issues.”— Kelly
USC Trojans
Ringmaster: Clay Helton, 7th year (45-23 at USC, 45-23 overall)
Springboard: 5-0 in Pac-12, 5-1 overall in 2020
Big top: Los Angeles Coliseum
Coaching carousel: OL Clay McGuire (in), OL Tim Drevno (out)
Attractions: DL Nick Figueroa, DB Olaijah Griffin, P Ben Griffiths, K Parker Lewis, OL Jalen McKenzie, OL Brett Neilon, DB Isaiah Pola-Mao, QB Kedon Slovis, WR Drake London, DB Chris Steel, LB Drake Jackson, WR K.D. Nixon
Vanishing act: WR Tyler Vaughns, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, DL Jay Tufele, DB Talanoa Hufanga, DL Marlon Tuipulotu
House of mirrors: Losing Vera-Tucker and St. Brown is a blow, but the Trojans rarely rebuild, so much as restock. Of course there are stars all around, but now it’s on Helton to put it together. That’ll be a tall order.
Step right up: “I was just so thankful for Kedon being able to get the experiences that he was given last year. Some were great successes, late-game heroics, some were growth experiences from failures. I’ve always thought that being a quarterback is about reps and experiences. To be away from the building, not being able to grow for four months, an abbreviated training camp, it was so invaluable for that young man to be able to have six games to be able to grow.” — Helton
Utah Utes
Ringmaster: Kyle Whittingham, 17th year (134-66 at Utah, 134-66 overall)
Springboard: 3-2 in Pac-12, 3-2 overall in 2020
Big top: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Coaching carousel: WR Chad Bumphis (in), WR Guy Holliday (out)
Attractions: WR Britain Covey, DB JaTravis Broughton, LB Nephi Sewell, DL Mika Tafua, OL Sataoa Laumea, PK Jadon Redding, TE Brant Kuithe, LB Devin Lloyd, OL Nick Ford, WR Theo Howard, RB T.J. Pledger
Vanishing act: ST Keegan Markgraf
House of mirrors: The senseless death of sensational running back Ty Jordan in an accidental shooting has the Utes still reeling. They’ll play this season with his passing fresh on their minds, and that could either prove to be a motivation or an anchor.
Step right up: “Every single year seemingly from top to bottom it’s been very competitive. There’s no weeks off. You look at some of the other Power 5 conferences, there’s some teams in the bottom half of the league that you just got to show up and you’re going to get a win. That doesn’t happen in the Pac-12. It’s a challenge every week. I think that’s one of the reasons why we haven’t been to the CFP for several years, is we cannibalize each other and beat up on each other through a nine-game conference schedule, which is another factor in the whole thing.” — Whittingham
Washington Huskies
Ringmaster: Jimmy Lake, 2nd year (3-1 at Washington, 3-1 overall)
Springboard: 3-1 in Pac-12, 3-1 overall in 2020
Big top: Husky Stadium
Coaching carousel: DL Rip Rowan (in), DC Pete Kwiatkowski (out)
Attractions: OL Henry Bainivalu, OL Victor Curne, AP/ST Kyler Gordon, QB Dylan Morris, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, DB Trent McDuffie, DL Zion Tupuola-Fetui, OL Jaxson Kirkland, TE Cade Otton, DB Brendan Radley-Hiles
Vanishing act: DB Elijah Molden, OL Luke Wattenberg, LB Joe Tryon
House of mirrors: The Huskies have some of the best depth in the conference but lack some of the name recognition they’ve had in years passed. Who is going to emerge as their next big star?
Step right up: “We have a bunch of returning starters on both sides of the ball. We have some tremendous depth. We still got to put in the work. We put a bunch of work in from January up until July. Now we’re excited to have a very competitive August training camp and let the cream rise to the top at every single position group.” — Lake
Washington State Cougars
Ringmaster: Nick Rolovich, 2nd year (1-3 at Washington State, 29-30 overall)
Springboard: 1-3 in Pac-12, 1-3 overall in 2020
Big top: Martin Stadium
Coaching carousel: ST Kyle Krantz (in), ST Michael Ghobrial (out)
Attractions: OL Brian Greene, WR Travell Harris, DL Brennan Jackson, K Blake Mazza, Jr., DB Jaylen Watson, OL Abe Lucas, QB Jarrett Guarantano
Vanishing act: P Oscar Draguicevich, LB Jahad Woods, OL Liam Ryan, DB Daniel Isom, WR Renard Bell
House of mirrors: Rolovich needs to get the offense off the ground if he’s going to stick around in Pullman. Gone are the days of 600-yard passing totals. Wazzu finished third from the bottom in total offense last year.
Step right up: “I’m very confident in this team, these players will elevate not only Washington State football but also the Pac-12. This isn’t a secret. A lot of people are in their super senior year. It’s going to be a hell of a conference. There’s going to be a lot of high-level players, high-level challenges, coaches with all types of different schemes. I think it’s set up to be a real, real special year for the Pac-12.” — Rolovich