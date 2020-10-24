Many meaningful reasons behind Arizona RB Gary Brightwell’s switch to No. 0

“That’s up in the air right now,” Brightwell said.

But he has made no secret of his desire to become an NFL player and take care of his family. And he conveyed a heightened sense of urgency about the 2020 season with Taylor no longer around to be the lead back.

“Honestly, I feel as though I have the same role. It’s just, it’s go time for me now,” Brightwell said. “There’s no more chances – no more second chances. It’s like when he was here, I was learning. I would learn from my mistakes. I don’t really got no time for mistakes right now.”

QB update

Saturday’s scrimmage marked the unofficial end of training camp. The Wildcats will begin two weeks of game prep Monday for the Nov. 7 opener at Utah.

In the meantime, Sumlin and his staff will figure out what the depth chart looks like. The positions in question include quarterback, where sophomore Grant Gunnell is the established starter but the backup job remains up for grabs.

The candidates are redshirt junior Rhett Rodriguez, redshirt sophomore Kevin Doyle and freshman Will Plummer. Sumlin wouldn’t say if anyone had moved ahead of the others, but he did reveal what he and offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone are looking for.