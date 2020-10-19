Oregon's offense may rely heavily on electrifying running back CJ Verdell this year

A: “Sports is a — I don’t want to say distraction, but it’s definitely a good way to help people take the minds off all the other things going on in the world.

“A lot of us players look to sports as a place to let out some extra anger or stress we’re feeling. We can just go out on the field and forget about what is happening and just play football for two hours.”

Autzen Stadium is one of the rowdiest venues in college football, but there won’t be any fans in attendance this season; What are you expecting when you run out of the tunnel for the first home game?

A: “It’s up to the players to bring our own energy and our own juice. Fans definitely add atmosphere to it, but at the end of the day, we’re the ones that have to go out there and play football so we’re just gonna focus on that and try to be 1-0 after every game. That’s what’s going to drive us.”

Have the latest COVID-19 protocols been difficult to adjust or is it second nature at this point?