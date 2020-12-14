Overseas odds favor ex-Cat Joe Salave'a, Boise State's Bryan Harsin for vacant UA coaching job

There's an odds-on favorite to be named Arizona's next head coach.
If you believe the odds set by Betonline.ag, that is.
Oregon associate head coach Joe Salave'a is a 4-to-1 favorite to replace Kevin Sumlin, who was fired Saturday following a 70-7 loss to ASU. Salave'a, a former Wildcats player and coach, is followed by Boise State's Bryan Harsin, San Jose State's Brent Brennan, Navy's Ken Niumatalolo, Buffalo's Lance Leipold and Nevada's Jay Norvell.
Three other ex-Wildcats players made the list, released Monday morning — we think. A man the website calls Anthony Pierce — we think it means ASU co-defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce, a former UA linebacker — is a 14-to-1 shot to get the UA job. Ex-Wildcats safety Chuck Cecil is 12 to 1, and ESPN analyst and former UA great Tedy Bruschi is 33 to 1. Paul Rhoads, who was named Arizona's interim head coach when Sumlin was fired, is a 12-to-1 shot.
Here's the full list, per Betoline.ag:
Joe Salave'a 4/1
Bryan Harsin 6/1
Brent Brennan 15/2
Ken Niumatalolo 15/2
Lance Leipold 9/1
Jay Norvell 10/1
Sean Lewis 10/1
Chuck Cecil 12/1
Graham Harrell 12/1
Paul Rhoads 12/1
Rick Hunley 12/1
Steve Sarkisian 12/1
Andy Avalos 14/1
Anthony Pierce 14/1
Jim McElwain 14/1
Seth Littrell 14/1
Sonny Dykes 14/1
Craig Bohl 20/1
Kalen DeBoer 20/1
Tedy Bruschi 33/1
