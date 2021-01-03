Signs point to former Washington TE coach Jordan Paopao joining Arizona Wildcats' staff

Like one of his mentors, new Arizona coach Jedd Fisch is using social media in a playful – yet instructive – way.

On Sunday, as Pete Carroll might, Fisch tweeted a riddle: What do NFL tight ends Will Dissly and Drew Sample have in common?

The answer, which Fisch didn’t tweet, is that both attended the University of Washington, where they were coached by Jordan Paopao. So don’t be surprised if Paopao, who spent the 2020 season at UNLV, is one of the additions to the Wildcats’ staff announced Monday.

Fisch dropped an even subtler hint in another tweet Sunday night, referencing a conversation with two of his former players about one of their ex-teammates. The players pictured were former Oregon State standouts and L.A. Rams Sean Mannion and Brandin Cooks.