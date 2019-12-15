Just three days before the early signing period, the Arizona Wildcats lost a member of its 2020 recruiting class after three-star Texas tight end Drake Dabney decommitted from the UA Sunday afternoon.
Dabney, a native of Cypress, Texas, announced his decision via Twitter.
After much thought and prayer I have decided to respectfully de-commit from the University of Arizona. Thank you to the coaching staff for believing in me, and for offering me an opportunity to be apart of their program. I wish the Arizona family the best. pic.twitter.com/Z5MZMSzClD— Drake Dabney (@DabneyDrake09) December 15, 2019
The 6-foot-4-inch, 228-pound Dabney was Arizona's highest-rated commit for the 2020 cycle and is ranked as the 25th-best tight end, per 247Sports.com. Dabney committed to Arizona in June and selected the Wildcats over Baylor, Arizona State, Cal, Houston, Minnesota, Louisville, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Iowa State among others.
With Dabney gone, Arizona's highest-rated commit for 2020 is Seattle-area cornerback Alphonse Oywak. Oregon-based running back Jalen John, Florence defensive end Regen Terry and Gilbert quarterback Will Plummer are right behind.
Arizona has 13 commits for the 2020 class, which most likely won't be complete until the spring signing period. UA senior director of recruiting and high school relations Cody Moore told the Star Arizona could take up to 25 players for 2020.
Early signing period is set for Dec. 18.