Drake Dabney

Drake Dabney of Cypress Ranch High School carries the ball in the third quarter of a high school football game between against Cinco Ranch in August. 

 Craig Moseley / Houston Chronicle

Just three days before the early signing period, the Arizona Wildcats lost a member of its 2020 recruiting class after three-star Texas tight end Drake Dabney decommitted from the UA Sunday afternoon. 

Dabney, a native of Cypress, Texas, announced his decision via Twitter. 

The 6-foot-4-inch, 228-pound Dabney was Arizona's highest-rated commit for the 2020 cycle and is ranked as the 25th-best tight end, per 247Sports.com. Dabney committed to Arizona in June and selected the Wildcats over Baylor, Arizona State, Cal, Houston, Minnesota, Louisville, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Iowa State among others. 

With Dabney gone, Arizona's highest-rated commit for 2020 is Seattle-area cornerback Alphonse Oywak. Oregon-based running back Jalen John, Florence defensive end Regen Terry and Gilbert quarterback Will Plummer are right behind. 

Arizona has 13 commits for the 2020 class, which most likely won't be complete until the spring signing period. UA senior director of recruiting and high school relations Cody Moore told the Star Arizona could take up to 25 players for 2020.

Early signing period is set for Dec. 18. 

