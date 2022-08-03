UA training-camp practice No. 1: Initial focus on fundamentals; RB D.J. Williams to debut Thursday

The Arizona Wildcats opened training camp on an unusually mild and wet Wednesday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 1:

* The team focused almost exclusively on fundamental work. The offense and defense barely interacted. There were no 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 sessions during periods open to media observation.

* Tailback D.J. Williams, who transferred to Arizona from Florida State, did not participate while waiting for some academic paperwork to clear. He is expected to be on the field Thursday.

* The only surprise among first-team units came at weak-side linebacker, where redshirt freshman Kolbe Cage got the nod. He worked alongside Jerry Roberts. Malik Reed and Ammon Allen worked with the second unit.

* Freshman cornerback Tacario Davis looks the part. He and fellow freshman Ephesians Prysock both fit the profile of the long-limbed cornerbacks that DeWayne Walker prefers.

* Freshman guard Jonah Savaiinaea appears to be in excellent shape. He said he dropped about 12 pounds since spring, checking in at around 328, and looks more mobile.

* Freshman tailback Rayshon Luke would benefit greatly from a full offseason in the strength program but will have a role even at his current weight of about 165 pounds.

* Quarterback Jayden de Laura has put on 20-plus pounds since coming to Arizona. We’ll have more on de Laura’s physical growth – and growth in the system – later today.

* Receiver Jamarye Joiner, coming back from foot surgery, participated in individual drills.

* Center Josh Baker (pectoral) and defensive tackle Kyon Barrs (foot) worked with the first team at their respective positions.

* Quarterback Will Plummer (shoulder) participated in drills but did not do any throwing.