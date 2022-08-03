 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick

UA training-camp practice No. 1: Initial focus on fundamentals; RB D.J. Williams to debut Thursday

The Arizona Wildcats stretch under a monsoon clouds during the first day of Arizona's 2022 Fall Training Practice near Arizona's Dick Tomey Football Practice Field in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 3, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats opened training camp on an unusually mild and wet Wednesday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 1:

* The team focused almost exclusively on fundamental work. The offense and defense barely interacted. There were no 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 sessions during periods open to media observation.

* Tailback D.J. Williams, who transferred to Arizona from Florida State, did not participate while waiting for some academic paperwork to clear. He is expected to be on the field Thursday.

* The only surprise among first-team units came at weak-side linebacker, where redshirt freshman Kolbe Cage got the nod. He worked alongside Jerry Roberts. Malik Reed and Ammon Allen worked with the second unit.

* Freshman cornerback Tacario Davis looks the part. He and fellow freshman Ephesians Prysock both fit the profile of the long-limbed cornerbacks that DeWayne Walker prefers.

People are also reading…

* Freshman guard Jonah Savaiinaea appears to be in excellent shape. He said he dropped about 12 pounds since spring, checking in at around 328, and looks more mobile.

* Freshman tailback Rayshon Luke would benefit greatly from a full offseason in the strength program but will have a role even at his current weight of about 165 pounds.

* Quarterback Jayden de Laura has put on 20-plus pounds since coming to Arizona. We’ll have more on de Laura’s physical growth – and growth in the system – later today.

* Receiver Jamarye Joiner, coming back from foot surgery, participated in individual drills.

* Center Josh Baker (pectoral) and defensive tackle Kyon Barrs (foot) worked with the first team at their respective positions.

* Quarterback Will Plummer (shoulder) participated in drills but did not do any throwing.

* The team is utilizing a second outdoor practice field just south of the sand volleyball courts. Fans can watch from bleachers on the east side of the field.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL suspends Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson amid sexual misconduct allegations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News