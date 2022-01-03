Wildcats add former USC linebacker Hunter Echols, lose cornerback McKenzie Barnes

It's transfer season, and the Arizona Wildcats are once again active.

Former USC outside linebacker Hunter Echols committed to the Wildcats on Monday. He entered the transfer portal in December upon the hiring of new head coach Lincoln Riley.

Less than an hour after Echols committed, cornerback McKenzie Barnes announced that he would be leaving the UA as a graduate transfer. He'll have two seasons of eligibility at his next school. A Fresno, California native, Barnes appeared in two games in each of the last two seasons after playing in eight during the 2019 season. Barnes had one tackle in 2021, against Arizona State.

Echols arrives at the UA with a deeper resume. In four seasons at USC, the 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pound Echols recorded 50 tackles, three pass deflections and 1.5 sacks.