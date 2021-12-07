Wildcats Stanley Berryhill III and Kyle Ostendorp named first-team All-Pac-12

Arizona’s lack of team success in 2021 did not stop a handful of Wildcats from attaining individual accolades.
For the first time in over a decade, two UA players made first-team All-Pac-12.
Stanley Berryhill III, who ranked second in the conference in receptions, made the first team as an all-purpose player. Punter Kyle Ostendorp, who led the league in gross average, also earned a spot. The teams were announced Tuesday.
Berryhill and Ostendorp are the first Wildcats to make the first team since tailback J.J. Taylor in 2018. Arizona placed two players on the first team for the first time since 2010, when receiver Juron Criner and defensive end Brooks Reed accomplished that feat.
Defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, who had a team-high five sacks, made the second team. He’s the first Wildcat to earn second-team honors since punter Drew Riggleman in 2015.
Center Josh McCauley, defensive tackle Trevon Mason, linebacker Anthony Pandy and kicker Lucas Havrisik earned honorable-mention recognition.
Berryhill hauled in 83 passes for 744 yards and a touchdown as a fifth-year junior. He became the first UA player to catch 80-plus passes in a season since Austin Hill in 2012.
Berryhill also rushed for 130 yards; averaged 8.5 yards on punt returns; and served as a gunner on the punt-coverage unit, recording three tackles. The Tucson product, who began his UA career as a walk-on, announced this week that he’s entering the NFL draft.
Ostendorp proved to be one of Arizona’s most valuable and improved players. The third-year sophomore averaged 49.2 yards per punt, a school record and the third-highest figure in the nation. He averaged 39.7 yards as a freshman in 2019. Ostendorp became the first UA punter to earn first-team honors since Keenyn Crier in 2007.
Barrs, a third-year sophomore, had 33 tackles, including eight stops for losses, in 10 games. He was Arizona’s highest-graded defender per Pro Football Focus.
Mason, a fifth-year senior, had 42 tackles, 7.5 TFLs (two sacks) and four pass breakups in 11 appearances.
Pandy led the Wildcats with 82 tackles. The fifth-year senior also had one of Arizona’s four interceptions. Pandy returned it for a touchdown.
McCauley, a sixth-year senior, started all 12 games and played almost every snap for the UA offense. He was Arizona’s highest-graded offensive lineman, per PFF, and his 79.5 pass-blocking grade ranked second among Pac-12 centers.
Havrisik, a fifth-year senior, shared placekicking duties with Tyer Loop. Havrisik made 9 of 14 field-goal attempts, including 2 of 4 from 50-plus yards. He also again ranked among the national leaders in touchback percentage on kickoffs.
Pac-12 champion Utah had the most first-team selections with six and took home two of the league’s biggest honors. Kyle Whittingham was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year, and linebacker Devin Lloyd was named Defensive Player of the Year.
USC receiver Drake London was named Offensive Player of the Year despite missing almost half the season because of injury. Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura was named Offensive Freshman of the Year. Utah defensive lineman Junior Tafuna was named Defensive Freshman of the Year.
The All-Pac-12 teams and awards are voted on by the league’s coaches.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev