Wildcats Stanley Berryhill III and Kyle Ostendorp named first-team All-Pac-12

Berryhill also rushed for 130 yards; averaged 8.5 yards on punt returns; and served as a gunner on the punt-coverage unit, recording three tackles. The Tucson product, who began his UA career as a walk-on, announced this week that he’s entering the NFL draft.

Ostendorp proved to be one of Arizona’s most valuable and improved players. The third-year sophomore averaged 49.2 yards per punt, a school record and the third-highest figure in the nation. He averaged 39.7 yards as a freshman in 2019. Ostendorp became the first UA punter to earn first-team honors since Keenyn Crier in 2007.

Barrs, a third-year sophomore, had 33 tackles, including eight stops for losses, in 10 games. He was Arizona’s highest-graded defender per Pro Football Focus.

Mason, a fifth-year senior, had 42 tackles, 7.5 TFLs (two sacks) and four pass breakups in 11 appearances.

Pandy led the Wildcats with 82 tackles. The fifth-year senior also had one of Arizona’s four interceptions. Pandy returned it for a touchdown.