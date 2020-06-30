Former Wildcat Teles has turned his first love — rugby — into a pro career

UA’s rugby squad isn’t a highly publicized group as it is not one of the official sports under the NCAA’s umbrella, meaning the program isn’t found anywhere on the Arizona Athletics website. But that doesn’t mean it’s without importance or value.

The Wildcats rugby team has been around for the last 51 years and is part of the USA Rugby’s Division 1-A league, the highest level of collegiate play. UA’s program became relevant under former Wildcat and iconic Tucson broadcaster Dave Sitton in the 1970s and has remained one of the top teams in the league since. Teles arrived on scene in 2016 where he earned his stripes the first few years and was named team captain for the 2019-20 season.

“Playing at Arizona, it was an honor to represent the university and wear the ‘Block A’,” Teles said. “The alumni, the coaches, the team I was on, the players that came before me; it’s a very successful culture and that’s what I did my best to uphold.”

Major League Rugby (MLR) will have 13 competing teams next season thanks to an influx of expansion clubs that made it necessary for the league to enact its first-ever draft in June. Teles landed with the Jackals — one of the expansion teams — in the second round and sees it as a blessing he’ll be able to continue his career near his home. The 2021 season begins in February.

“It’s special to me to come back and play in my home state of Texas,” Teles said. “It’ll be awesome when the season starts and I play that first game in Dallas.”

