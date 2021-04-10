Hansen's Sunday Notebook: Top coaching candidate Tommy Lloyd connects to UA through agent, ex-Cat Ranne

True, Lloyd has a contract that guarantees he will replace Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, but Few is 58. As valuable as Lloyd is to the Zags — a blue-ribbon recruiter with few equals in college basketball — Few is the type of man who would tell Lloyd it might not be wise to wait another 10 or 12 years for him to retire.

“You’re hot,” Few might say. “Get that Arizona job. You can always come back to Spokane.”

Besides, Few has another ace assistant coach, Brian Michaelson, who did much work recruiting Gonzaga Final Four standouts Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs. Michaelson is 38. He would replace Lloyd and, in his own right, put himself in position to become a Power 5 conference head coach sooner rather than later.

Because it is a private school, Gonzaga does not have to share financial records publicly. But I have learned that Lloyd earns $317,000 in base salary and gets half of the profits of Few’s summer camps. His total compensation is likely close to $500,000.