Iceplex, UA's 3 new hockey teams should secure sport's future in Tucson

The Division II men’s team will serve as a farm team for the Division I team. It will allow 30 more interested athletes to play hockey at the collegiate level, and call-ups will be available when a player suffers an injury.

Adding sled and women’s hockey teams was a no-brainer, Vaughn, Berman and others said.

“What better inclusivity can be brought to not only just Campus Recreation but Arizona hockey in general than a sled hockey team?” Vaughn said. “If we have the facility to do this, and we have the wherewithal to make this happen, we need to also press for women's involvement in ice hockey.”

Sled hockey allows those who cannot skate conventionally because of a disability to play the game they love. Players use a specially designed sled with two hockey skate blades to get around the ice. Two sticks featuring metal picks on the butt end allow players to maneuver on the ice.

The UA already boasts one of the largest and most successful adaptive athletics programs in the country. The sled hockey team will only add to it.

The Wildcats' women’s team will join similar squads at Arizona State and Grand Canyon.