How the Star reported this story

The Star obtained the University of Arizona Police and Tucson Police Departments' reports of the incidents through public records requests submitted after a September courtroom statement by attorneys for the UA that eight football players had been accused of Title IX violations between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec. 31, 2017.

While the UA was willing to run all 350 names on their own, Tucson police would only check names of players if a date of birth was provided. Following an exhaustive search of public records databases to obtain corresponding dates of birth, the Star sent off a request for sexual misconduct complaints or domestic violence allegations against 125 former and current football players.