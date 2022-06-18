 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UA honors trailblazers during day-long celebration of women in sports

Former University of Arizona deputy director of athletics Kathleen "Rocky" LaRose, center, will be the keynote speaker at Thursday's celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star 2020

The landmark 1972 federal law providing women equal access to school sports is turning 50 next week, and the University of Arizona is going all-out to celebrate the occasion.

Title IX, a section of the Education Amendments signed into law by President Richard M. Nixon, is short on words (it only contains 37) but its impact on women and sports has been immeasurable.

"No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

Title IX doesn't just ensure that women are afforded an education free from discrimination in the form of sexual harassment or domestic violence, but it also gives them equal opportunities to school-sponsored sports, which for the UA has netted some serious wins.

In the decades since Title IX was passed, the UA has produced four NCAA women of the year, 46 Olympic medalists, 115 national champions, 834 All-Americans and 45 Academic All-Americans.

Women's teams at the UA have gone on to win 41 conference titles and 15 national championships, and the standout showing by three teams during the 2020-21 school year was historic. The Wildcats' women's basketball team made its first Final Four, the golf team competed in the national semifinals and the softball team took a trip to the Women's College World Series. (The Wildcats returned to Oklahoma City earlier this month).

Kathleen "Rocky" LaRose has been there for all of it in one for or another. A former UA student-athlete, LaRose's list of firsts is noteworthy. She was the first woman in Arizona history to receive a letterwinner's jacket and the first woman deputy athletic director to oversee operations of Division I football and men’s basketball programs. When Jim Livengood left for UNLV a decade ago, LaRose ran the program until Greg Byrne was hired.

LaRose retired from the UA in 2013 following 35 years. In retirement, she remains a major supporter and the department's unofficial historian.

LaRose will serve as keynote speaker on Thursday's free, day-long Title IX celebration on the UA's campus. The event includes field day activities for kids, lunch at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center and a panel discussion with UA trailblazers and experts, including Arizona All-American and ESPN Softball analyst Jenny Dalton-Hill, head women's basketball coach Adia Barnes, NCAA Woman of the Year recipient Lacey Nymeyer John, Arizona Sports Hall of Fame inductee Kathy Krucker and more.

"June 23 represents a landmark day for women's sports. A day that is important to recognize and celebrate in our community," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said in a news release. "We hope this event will serve Tucson by bringing into focus how Title IX has positively transformed opportunities for women in sport in higher education. Also, we have integrated a youth experience portion of this event to connect the past of Title IX with its future."

Kathleen "Rocky" LaRose was the UA's softball coach in 1979.

'Like hitting the lottery'

LaRose spent two years at Glendale Community College before enrolling at Arizona, where she became captain of the UA’s softball team, its 1978 homecoming queen and, in the summer of 1979, Arizona’s head softball coach.

She experienced Title IX from several perspectives, first as a student-athlete in both high school and college, then a coach and finally as an administrator.

"As an athlete, it was like a light switch turned on. All of a sudden, we  had opportunities that we'd never had before," she said. "We had schedules, uniforms we were able to be transported to other schools to play, we had full-time coaches. Was it fully equitable? No, but it was like hitting the lottery."

LaRose was awarded one of the UA's first full scholarships for women's sports.

"It was indescribable. They were going to give us money to play," she said.

Her viewpoint shifted when she moved into an administrative role. In 1989, LaRose became a member of the athletic department's executive team, rising the ranks until she served as the UA's interim athletic director from December 2009 to May 2010.

"(Moving into administration) was a big change, because all of a sudden I felt a huge responsibility for all the women that came before and the women that wanted to and couldn't," she said. "Those initial years were a blur, everything happened so fast and we were busy building things and planning and moving forward, and then it slowed down."

LaRose was tasked with building and maintaining an infrastructure that would support and allow women's sports at the UA to thrive. It was a more difficult ask than she initially realized.

"They say, 'build it and they will come,' but there's so much more to building it," she said. "It seemed like we were plodding along, one step at a time."

But it all paid off. Women's college sports have become bigger than LaRose had ever allowed herself to dream.

"I'm not sure we ever envisioned the media coverage and the television coverage that we're now able to enjoy," she said. "We hoped for it, but I'm not sure we truly believed it would happen."

LaRose said despite bumps in the road like last year's inequity at the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments, those involved in women's sports can't stop moving forward.

That's why she thinks the UA's celebration is both important and timely.

"We need to reengage our youth and share this history," LaRose said. "It's important for the future."

In 1971, UA administrator Mary Roby helped create the women’s equivalent of the NCAA, the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women.

Roby 'laid the foundation'

LaRose is quick to credit those that came before her with where she is today, including trailblazer Mary Roby, who was the UA's first and only director of athletics for women in 1972 (the position was absorbed the following year when the athletic departments merged). In 1971, Roby helped create the women’s equivalent of the NCAA, the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women; she was instrumental in joining Arizona's men's and women's athletic departments.

"When we talk about Title IX being a light switch, what we fail to acknowledge are the women in the late 1950s and early 1960s who were already moving forward towards intercollegiate athletics for women," LaRose said, pointing to Roby as one of those women.

Roby was a graduate student at the UA in the 1940s. She returned a decade later to head up the women's recreation association.

LaRose said Roby, who died in 2012 at age 85, was the architect of women's sports at the UA.

"She laid the foundation for intercollegiate athletics at the UA. She was my mentor," LaRose said. "She was a pioneer and faced the hardships in the beginning. She took the program hired those initial coaches and started us on this incredible path of success we've had at the UA."

LaRose said she owes everything to Title IX and Roby, saying that if she hadn't participated in college sports, she never would have gone onto have a career in athletics.

"My opportunities were going to be a nurse or an educator. I never ever in my life dreamed of this," she said. "If Mary hadn't taken a liking to me and hired me as the softball coach in 1979 and in 1980 as her assistant, things would have been very different."

LaRose said Roby was a hands-on administrator who was involved with her teams, which stood out to LaRose as a college athlete.

"She was at our games, she met our flights when we were returning," she said. "She was there for student-athletes and our growth and our potential. This is not a business and not about making money, this is about the student, their education and going onto lead productive lives."

Ina Gittings was the UA's director of physical education for women.

Gittings a trailblazer

Before Mary Roby was Ina Gittings, namesake of Tucson's Ina Road.

A physiotherapist with the Army Medical Corps during World War I, Gittings later moved to Tucson, where she became the University of Arizona Director of Physical Education for Women — a position she used to take athletics at the UA to a previously unseen level.

Gittings introduced sports, including archery, horseback riding, swimming and track, to women undergraduates at the UA.

In the 1920s, sports opportunities at the UA for women were intramural-based.

"There was some extramural, you'll see in the paper when ASU and New Mexico came over and played volleyball on the main lawn, but those were called 'Play Days' and weren't organized athletics," LaRose said.

On Play Days, students would earn points by participating on teams and playing sports, with end-of-year letters being awarded to outstanding sportswomen with the highest number of points.

In those days, physical educators didn't want women's athletics to be a carbon copy of men's sports, which were considered elite and limited the number of participants, according to LaRose.

"They wanted huge numbers. They believed in physical education and what it could bring to women," LaRose said.

Kathy Krucker will take part in Thursday's panel about the history and impact of Title IX.

Krucker continued tradition

LaRose called three-sport letter-winner Kathy Krucker an outstanding sportswoman prior to intercollegiate athletics.

Krucker, who graduated in 1971, was a middle-distance swimmer and backstroker, captain of the UA women's volleyball team and a left fielder in softball.

"Being right there on that line, with one foot in the intramural sphere and one foot heading towards the intercollegiate varsity model is interesting," LaRose said of Krucker's place in history.

Krucker played volleyball in the then-Ina Gittings building, telling the UA back in 2007 that the teams held car washes and asked for donations to pay their way.

They'd borrow their parents cars to drive to tournaments in neighboring states, but found themselves unable to compete in regional or national events that were outside of driving range due to the cost. She estimated the total budget for women's sports being $5,000 at the time, according to her interview with the UA.

Krucker was one of many students who turned to Roby for guidance during her time at the UA, with countless others benefiting from the founding mother of UA sports and her words of wisdom and support.

"Mary laid the foundation for women's athletics. She handed me the baton and I had the responsibility of building the program, and I was fortunate enough to be able to oversee all men's and women's sports on a day-to-day, operational basis," LaRose said.

She pointed to others, like two-time Olympic competitor and UA and Pac-12 hall of fame thrower Meg Ritchie, who became the first woman in the country to be the head strength and conditioning coach for all sports, including football.

LaRose also acknowledged contributions to the movement by Sue Hillman, the first woman to oversee the medical services area and be head of medical training for football in the nation. Hillman went onto become the first woman in NFL history to work on an athletic training staff with the Steelers in 1997, paving the way for others in the years since.

"And they were all here at the UA, which is amazing," LaRose said.

Kathleen "Rocky" LaRose, left, and mentor Mary Roby shared a smile at the 2010 UA Letterwoman's Breakfast at McKale Center.

A conference of champions

UA's recent string of athletic directors, including Cedric Dempsey, Livengood, Byrne and Heeke, have all been strong supporters of equity and doing the right thing when it comes to equity for women in sports, LaRose said.

"The UA really became leaders in this field in women’s athletics because of Mary and hopefully because of my position, but a big part of that was the Pac-10 Conference and those early women," LaRose said, adding that the Pac-12 has always been forward thinking when it came to giving women a seat at the table.

When it was started, the Pac-10 had an athletic directors committee and a senior woman administrator's committee, made up of the most senior women in each school's athletic department. Each committee had a vote and their decision went directly to the management council for consideration.

"In other conferences, the senior woman committee reported to the athletic director committee, so their votes could be diminished, excluded or even overturned before the athletic director committee went to management," LaRose said. "The Pac-10 structured the conference in a way so that women were assured a voice."

LaRose said she's proud of the role she played through the decades.

"Having been there throughout the 1970s when this got started — I got to witness it firsthand — I'm proud to be in the first generation of American women to participate in intercollegiate athletics," LaRose said. "But when I look back, wow, what all we've accomplished in that."

Thursday

What: University of Arizona Title IX celebration

When: Keynote address starts at 8:30 a.m.; field day for kids from grades K-8 starts at 9 a.m.; lunch at 11 a.m.; panel discussion at noon.

Where: Davis Sports Center, on the University of Arizona campus

More online: ArizonaWildcats.com

