Vivian Hou recalls 'amazing,' pain-free run to US Women's Amateur final

• Hou's finish in the U.S. Amateur should help the Wildcats in recruiting, Ianello said. "I think it just is another piece of the puzzle that validates what we can produce champions and we can prepare these young women for future LPGA golf and we can get these ladies prepared to play at the highest level," she said. "I think it's also a testament that if you come and play for the golf team at the University of Arizona, you're going to get to play with other world-class golfers, on a weekly basis you're going to be pushed to another level of excellence. We probably have some of the worst golf facilities — we don't have a home, we don't have a clubhouse, we don't have all these fancy facilities like other schools have like Arizona State or Texas and all these other big Power 5 programs, right? We don't and we're working on that, but it just says that if you come to Tucson ... Tucson has an amazing affluent golf community. We've got phenomenal golf courses, we have good coaches, and you're going to get to play for a team that is continuously fighting for championships. Tucson and UA is just a great place, where if you're serious about the sport of golf and if you want to get better, this is the place you should come."